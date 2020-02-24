TshisaLIVE

Here's why fans are convinced Hungani Ndlovu & Stephanie Sandows got hitched!

The pair's 'wedding-themed' snaps fuelled the rumour mill — again!

24 February 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Hungani and Stephanie's fans are convinced they have tied the knot.
Image: Instagram/Miss Sandows

E.tv's Scandal! actors Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows have posted pictures that have led their fans to believe they have tied the knot “for real”.

The pair, who are one of Mzansi favourite celebrity couples, posted pictures of their hands in what looked like a wedding setting. They were captioned: “Forever.”

Fans sent congratulatory messages and “what the hell is going on?” questions.

This isn't the first time the couple has sparked marriage rumours. Last February, Stephanie had a rock on her finger in a snap shared by Hungani. Despite the questions that followed, they never addressed the rumour.

Then fans thought they were on honeymoon when the couple went on holiday to Mauritius shortly after the “ring snap”. Again they did not confirm anything.

Now fans are back where they were a year ago, asking themselves if the “It” couple will finally reveal the truth about whether they are legally Mr and Mrs.

Here are the snaps that fuelled the rumour mill.

View this post on Instagram

Forever.

A post shared by HUNGANI NDLOVU 🎭 GRIZI 🕺🏾🎤 (@hunganindlovu) on

View this post on Instagram

Forever.

A post shared by Stephanie (@miss_sandows) on

Hungani and Stephanie started their romantic relationship when Hungani joined the soapie in 2017. They've been going strong since.

In  Scandal!, Hungani plays the role of Romeo Modupe and Stephanie plays Ingrid.

And if you want to know more about how the couple defines love, watch the video below.

