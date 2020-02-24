'Mind your own f**ken business': DJ Maphorisa claps back at claims Kabza is a 'drunkard'

DJ Maphorisa has defended Kabza de Small after people continue to accuse him of becoming a “drunkard”.

Lawd Porry went all guns blazing after a Twitter user urged him to look after Kabza.

The user tagged Maphorisa in a tweet, saying: “Maphorisa, please don't let this boy drink like this. He looks like a 40-year-old drunkard.”

Maphorisa didn't take the user's accusations lightly, telling him to "mind his own f**cken business".