'Mind your own f**ken business': DJ Maphorisa claps back at claims Kabza is a 'drunkard'

24 February 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa is not allowing anyone to shade Kabza de Small.
DJ Maphorisa is not allowing anyone to shade Kabza de Small.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

DJ Maphorisa has defended Kabza de Small after people continue to accuse him of becoming a “drunkard”.

Lawd Porry went all guns blazing after a Twitter user urged him to look after Kabza.

The user tagged Maphorisa in a tweet, saying: “Maphorisa, please don't let this boy drink like this. He looks like a 40-year-old drunkard.”

Maphorisa didn't take the user's accusations lightly, telling him to "mind his own f**cken business".

Another user took a jab at Maphorisa, saying the critic was merely giving advice which would help him be a better bigger brother to Kabza.

Maphorisa said they (He and Kabza) did not need anyone's advice. 

Last week, the Scorpion Kings member found himself on the trends list after a Twitter user told Maphorisa to give Kabza a chance to rest, as he looked like he was ageing like an “avocado”. 

Kabza hit back, swearing at the user.

