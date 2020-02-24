'Mind your own f**ken business': DJ Maphorisa claps back at claims Kabza is a 'drunkard'
DJ Maphorisa has defended Kabza de Small after people continue to accuse him of becoming a “drunkard”.
Lawd Porry went all guns blazing after a Twitter user urged him to look after Kabza.
The user tagged Maphorisa in a tweet, saying: “Maphorisa, please don't let this boy drink like this. He looks like a 40-year-old drunkard.”
Maphorisa didn't take the user's accusations lightly, telling him to "mind his own f**cken business".
Don't say futsek when a fan giving you an advice, that's poor mentoring act like a big brother look after kabza the small.— T-BOSE...🌠🌠🌠 (@Thabisokale3) February 22, 2020
Another user took a jab at Maphorisa, saying the critic was merely giving advice which would help him be a better bigger brother to Kabza.
Maphorisa said they (He and Kabza) did not need anyone's advice.
Who said we need advice did we asked u ? https://t.co/TCbIqWo4f9— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 22, 2020
Last week, the Scorpion Kings member found himself on the trends list after a Twitter user told Maphorisa to give Kabza a chance to rest, as he looked like he was ageing like an “avocado”.
Kabza hit back, swearing at the user.