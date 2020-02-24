TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Dana slams Mnakwethu: I’m so effing angry at that show!

The singer came for everyone that loves the reality show - even host Musa Mseleku

24 February 2020
Simphiwe Dana didn't mince her words when she spoke out against some of the incidents on 'Mnakwethu'.
Simphiwe Dana has joined the increasing number of Mnakwethu viewers that have slammed the aim of the show and the unsettling pattern of the male participants seemingly distorting the traditions around polygamy to suit their personal desires.

The award-winning singer took to Twitter to spit fire. She claimed the show was blatantly humiliating women for entertainment and no one seemed to be doing something about it.

"Is Mnakwethu the African tradition hill y’all are willing to die on? I say y’all because it could never be me. Women being humiliated like this could never have my stamp of approval. I can’t even believe that it’s being flighted. Surely we have rights as women."

Dana explained that as a "village girl" herself, she understood what the polygamous lifestyle was all about and was not against the culture itself.

What offends her about the show is the fact that it depicts men who are using culture to bring in a woman they had been cheating on their wives with.

"I’m not against polygamy. I’m a village girl. But this is not f**king polygamy. It’s greed, pure and simple," she fumed.

"Polygamy is only warranted for two reasons: 1. You are rich and have lots of land that needs to be overseen. 2. Your wife cannot bear your children. And in both instances your wife chooses your second wife, in cahoots with her mother-in-law."

After going back and forth with one of her followers debating the manner in which she approached the situation, Simphiwe eventually apologised.

She admitted that her point could have made without the strong language and insults, as the tweep pointed out.

The Ndiredi hitmaker reasoned that she was and still is infuriated by the "disregard" people seem to have about the way the show portrays women, particularly how the male participants seem to be distorting tradition to suit their "greed".

TshisaLIVE's attempts to contact Mzansi Magic for comment on the claims were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. This story will be updated once their response is received.

X