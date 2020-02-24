Simphiwe Dana slams Mnakwethu: I’m so effing angry at that show!

Simphiwe Dana has joined the increasing number of Mnakwethu viewers that have slammed the aim of the show and the unsettling pattern of the male participants seemingly distorting the traditions around polygamy to suit their personal desires.

The award-winning singer took to Twitter to spit fire. She claimed the show was blatantly humiliating women for entertainment and no one seemed to be doing something about it.

"Is Mnakwethu the African tradition hill y’all are willing to die on? I say y’all because it could never be me. Women being humiliated like this could never have my stamp of approval. I can’t even believe that it’s being flighted. Surely we have rights as women."