SNAPS | Halala! Cici is pregnant and Mzansi is ecstatic!

Cici's personal life has hogged headlines for the past three years after she laid charges of assault against ex-boyfriend and musician Arthur Mafokate in 2017. Arthur laid a counter-assault charge case against her. She was found not guilty.

Arthur's lawyer, Daniel Nakeng, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the musician was acquitted of assault charges in August 2019.

The singer previously told the media that her doctors said her chances of falling pregnant were unlikely because of the injuries she sustained from the alleged abuse. Speaking to Sunday World at the time, Cici said the alleged abuse resulted in her undergoing a pelvic replacement operation, which put her chances of having children at risk.

“He said during pregnancy the child sits on the pelvic bones and because mine were broken and had screws in them, I may never be able to have children.”

Talking to TshisaLIVE last year, Cici expressed her desire to find love and start a family.

“I still believe in love. I’m a sucker for love and I can’t and won’t allow one thing to hinder me from finding my one true love. I want to perhaps start a family in the next few years ... I want to be happily married. But I need to go through this process and find who I am so that I go into my next relationship a whole individual,” she said.