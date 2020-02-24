WATCH | Mona Monyane on investing in her financial wealth

Actress Mona Monyane has dropped pearls of wisdom about the importance of financial education, especially in the black community. She believes it is time young people change their outlook on money.

Speaking on Kaya FM's My Money and Me, Mona gave insight into how she spends her money and how, through research, she has learnt that a lack of financial education was apparently holding black people back.

"My generation especially is coming from the post-apartheid generation. A lot has been done to tear families apart, to traumatise and disenfranchise them. We are sort of that generation who have to take the baton and say: 'How do we normalise life for our children and their children?'

"How can we help them go from previously disadvantaged black women and men to just human beings who are navigating this world and achieving great things in their chosen professions," she said.

The actress also spoke about how being a mother has helped her do a better job of handling her finances and ensuring she hustles hard.

Mona said having a supportive husband, who helps her to make a better future for their family, was a blessing.