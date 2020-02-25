TshisaLIVE

'Amapiano is not nice sober': Maphorisa strikes back

25 February 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Maphorisa has told his critics where to get off.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Tsheko Kabasia

Maphorisa continues to wage war on those who accuse his friend, Kabza De Small, of being a “drunkard”, telling his followers that “amapiano is not nice sober”.

The hitmaker had Mzansi deep in its feels this week when he warmed his Twitter fingers and shot stinging clapbacks at those who criticised Kabza.

When one fan said Maphorisa should step in and stop Kabza "drinking so much", he told critics where to get off.

Responding to TshisaLIVE's report of his clapback, Maphorisa said: “You guys act like le bo Jesus. Why don't you tell the whole Sauta gore must not drink like this. Fusek Amapiano is not nice sober, go sleep ge or tell your ancestors.”

He said he had seen many people drinking while listening to his music and didn't get what all the fuss was about.

When fans confronted Maphorisa and said he was “arrogant”, he said his haters knew nothing about him and his life.

He also defended his right to respond to hate, saying he wanted to set the record straight.

Maphorisa said he and Kabza ran Mzansi at the moment and laughed off suggestions that his pride would see him die broke.

