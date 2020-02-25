'Amapiano is not nice sober': Maphorisa strikes back
Maphorisa continues to wage war on those who accuse his friend, Kabza De Small, of being a “drunkard”, telling his followers that “amapiano is not nice sober”.
The hitmaker had Mzansi deep in its feels this week when he warmed his Twitter fingers and shot stinging clapbacks at those who criticised Kabza.
When one fan said Maphorisa should step in and stop Kabza "drinking so much", he told critics where to get off.
Responding to TshisaLIVE's report of his clapback, Maphorisa said: “You guys act like le bo Jesus. Why don't you tell the whole Sauta gore must not drink like this. Fusek Amapiano is not nice sober, go sleep ge or tell your ancestors.”
He said he had seen many people drinking while listening to his music and didn't get what all the fuss was about.
U guys act like le bo Jesus why dnt u tell the whole Sauta gore must not drink like this 🖕🏿 Futsek Amapiano is not nice sober go sleep ge or tell ur ancestors https://t.co/7Uty2oDT4U— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020
Look iam a dj i hav seen millions of u guys drink while i dj, it doesn’t look like a problem to me neh— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020
why onale problem le one person tell da whole Sauta to stop drinking
i wanna see something 🤬 https://t.co/cwKrMZHYfm
When fans confronted Maphorisa and said he was “arrogant”, he said his haters knew nothing about him and his life.
He also defended his right to respond to hate, saying he wanted to set the record straight.
if i was arrogant trust me i wouldn’t have worked with everyone in Sauta— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020
Iam not Dj Cleo stop fucken comparing
N wena u not God
U dnt even know wat has going on before Kabza became this Kabza now so shut da fuck up
U no jack shit about me https://t.co/xrPUcs4PQs
We Boys from da dust when shit goes down we have to handle da issue our way https://t.co/WsHkuHFj8u— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020
Maphorisa said he and Kabza ran Mzansi at the moment and laughed off suggestions that his pride would see him die broke.
U wont see us broke in ur fucken mind— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020
We Got Sauta by da balls homie till when i dnt know n we not stopping soon
Just buy a ticket for Sun Arena 11 April lets us show u a movie
Sir Voroso ya masipa futsek https://t.co/htqM5mae0D
Cause we run Sauta at the moment n we forever on their faces all the time https://t.co/W983em4xaM— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020