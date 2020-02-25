Florence Masebe & Rami Chuene warn the 'Harveys' of SA: The day of reckoning is coming
‘Even your money won't save you,’ Rami said
Veteran actresses Florence Masebe and Rami Chuene have expressed their desires to see justice prevail against those in the arts industry who use their power and status to abuse women.
This after disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Monday of sexual assault and rape.
Florence, who has spoken out about other injustices in the industry, took to Twitter to express her wish to see the “Harveys” of SA get their day in court.
Tweeps agreed that a day of reckoning was necessary and encouraged Florence to name and shame. The veteran actress said when the day came and the victims were ready to talk, she would support them.
SBWL a day of reckoning for the South African Harveys.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) February 24, 2020
When the survivors are ready to talk, they'll get my support.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) February 24, 2020
Rami also issued a stern warning to predatory big shots who have got away with crimes similar to those Weinstein was convicted of.
The actress said: “S.African Harvey’s been ‘opening the industry’ for desperate artists in return for sexual favours for years. Fear of victimisation and blacklisting silenced a lot of talent. Soon they’ll break their silence & come for you, powerful big shots. Even your money will not save you.”
The way Rami sees it, the day of reckoning is near.
S.African Harvey’s been ‘opening the industry’ for desperate artists in return for sexual favors for years. Fear of victimization and blacklisting silenced a lot of talent. Soon they’ll break their silence & come for you, powerful big shots. Even your money will not save you.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) February 25, 2020
Go tlo nyewa straight! Auditions in the executive producer’s car & boutique hotels? And your reward? 100 roses and a jump from an extra to a lead. “It will be our little secret” well...we know babe, we know how you been doing it. https://t.co/yckzMVdFkA— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) February 25, 2020
According to AFP, the jury of seven men and five women found Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree.
He was cleared of the most serious charges, predatory sexual assault, but the convictions are considered a partial victory for the #MeToo movement, that considered the case a watershed moment.
Some women who spoke up and testified against Weinstein took to social media to celebrate the outcome of the case.
For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020
Today is a powerful day & a huge step forward in our collective healing— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 24, 2020