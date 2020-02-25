Florence Masebe & Rami Chuene warn the 'Harveys' of SA: The day of reckoning is coming

Veteran actresses Florence Masebe and Rami Chuene have expressed their desires to see justice prevail against those in the arts industry who use their power and status to abuse women.

This after disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Monday of sexual assault and rape.

Florence, who has spoken out about other injustices in the industry, took to Twitter to express her wish to see the “Harveys” of SA get their day in court.

Tweeps agreed that a day of reckoning was necessary and encouraged Florence to name and shame. The veteran actress said when the day came and the victims were ready to talk, she would support them.