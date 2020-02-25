IN MEMES | Malefu’s death in 'The River' left fans heartbroken, as if it was a surprise

The finality of Moshidi Motshegwa's departure from The River only sunk in for the drama's viewers on Monday night, when her character's exit played out.

Despite knowing since last year that Moshidi had left the show, viewers were heartbroken all over again at news of Malefu's death.

Moshidi left the popular drama after some behind-the-scenes drama. In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE at the time, she detailed an alleged confrontation between the producers and herself, which apparently happened weeks before her contract was cancelled.

Moshidi said at the time: “I had had a disagreement with one of the executive producers. He reprimanded me and told me that I was being 'cruel' and I needed to stop. One of the younger actresses had complained that she can't act (with me) because I am being cruel to her. I proceeded to ask what I had done and he couldn't say, so I left the meeting and went home.”

TshisaLIVE was unable to get comment from 1 Magic or Tshedza at the time.