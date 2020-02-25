IN MEMES | Malefu’s death in 'The River' left fans heartbroken, as if it was a surprise
The finality of Moshidi Motshegwa's departure from The River only sunk in for the drama's viewers on Monday night, when her character's exit played out.
Despite knowing since last year that Moshidi had left the show, viewers were heartbroken all over again at news of Malefu's death.
Moshidi left the popular drama after some behind-the-scenes drama. In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE at the time, she detailed an alleged confrontation between the producers and herself, which apparently happened weeks before her contract was cancelled.
Moshidi said at the time: “I had had a disagreement with one of the executive producers. He reprimanded me and told me that I was being 'cruel' and I needed to stop. One of the younger actresses had complained that she can't act (with me) because I am being cruel to her. I proceeded to ask what I had done and he couldn't say, so I left the meeting and went home.”
TshisaLIVE was unable to get comment from 1 Magic or Tshedza at the time.
Monday saw Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, who plays Malefu's brother, arrive with bad news. The story was that Malefu, who was in a remote location, had died after several visits to a hospital for treatment of an illness.
Of course, viewers weren't afforded the opportunity to see all this happening. As they watched the episode they were heartbroken about Malefu's death, almost as if they hadn't seen it coming.
Check out some of the reactions to her “second” death.
I was genuinelyhoping Malefu would come back. Dicobotla di mo nole 😭😭😭😭 sy’s rerig dood??!!! Bathong nthuseng... #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/GA0eSNYzlg— JABULILE (@boobah12) February 24, 2020
I don’t appreciate #TheRiver1Magic killing of Malefu as if she would just ignore her children right until death. She was a good mom, she doesn’t deserve to go out like this. pic.twitter.com/ddgXq5Pz4H— IG: @TiisetsoGama (@tiisetsogama) February 24, 2020
Just a few weeks back we were mourning Mbali and today we are mourning Malefu💔😭, what did we do to deserve this? 😭😭💔#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/Wko2wugt3e— MASEGO_M🇿🇦 (@moblankie) February 24, 2020
Bathong Malefu #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/qVpitQF3Sw— Tswalo (@tswalomarivate) February 24, 2020
So Malefu was in/out of hospital and no one told her kids 😢😢😩😩#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/VwbwTfgEVI— Kgomotso🌸 (@MisMuffinsss) February 24, 2020
Malefu 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/ynCWuF0Knt— Alakhe M (@sphumeh) February 24, 2020
Kana this lady was a great entertainer, #Malefu_Mokoena #TheRiver1Magic #KeaDrive pic.twitter.com/7RB77jeWLi— phenyo patikego (@January_The18th) February 24, 2020
😢 Dimpho just had to take us back to Malefu's days 😭😭#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/fyvhSRliU4— MASEGO_M🇿🇦 (@moblankie) February 24, 2020
Malefu's death means we're going to have to deal with Tumi's forced and exhausting acting, tjerrr #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/aNCNQz98aR— Unfuckwithable💭 (@LoggoMotswai) February 24, 2020
Malefu for life #TheRiver1Magic— Larry N | #TheRiver1Magic (@LarrenOfficial) February 21, 2020
A thread: pic.twitter.com/Vio3i8fs4y
Retweets for this women Malefu she an icon and legend 👏👏 and masters each and every character I stan such talent 👏👏 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/rH8Zqvbset— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) February 24, 2020