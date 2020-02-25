TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Malefu’s death in 'The River' left fans heartbroken, as if it was a surprise

25 February 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moshidi Motshegwa is no longer part of 'The River'.
Moshidi Motshegwa is no longer part of 'The River'.
Image: Supplied/ The River

The finality of Moshidi Motshegwa's departure from The River only sunk in for the drama's viewers on Monday night, when her character's exit played out.

Despite knowing since last year that Moshidi had left the show, viewers were heartbroken all over again at news of Malefu's death.

Moshidi left the popular drama after some behind-the-scenes drama. In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE at the time, she detailed an alleged confrontation between the producers and herself, which apparently happened weeks before her contract was cancelled.

Moshidi said at the time: “I had had a disagreement with one of the executive producers. He reprimanded me and told me that I was being 'cruel' and I needed to stop. One of the younger actresses had complained that she can't act (with me) because I am being cruel to her. I proceeded to ask what I had done and he couldn't say, so I left the meeting and went home.”

TshisaLIVE was unable to get comment from 1 Magic or Tshedza at the time.

EXCLUSIVE | Moshidi Motshegwa on feeling 'insulted' over being booted off The River

An alleged confrontation between Moshidi and one of the producers, led to her being fired from The River just four days before Christmas.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Monday saw Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, who plays Malefu's brother, arrive with bad news. The story was that Malefu, who was in a remote location, had died after several visits to a hospital for treatment of an illness.  

Of course, viewers weren't afforded the opportunity to see all this happening. As they watched the episode they were heartbroken about Malefu's death, almost as if they hadn't seen it coming.

Check out some of the reactions to her “second” death.

MORE

Petition to bring Malefu back to 'The River' gains traction

Viewers are coming to terms with her absence
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Moshidi Motshegwa knows one thing for sure: No one can take what God gave you

When we talk about true thespians... Moshidi Motshegwa's name can't be left out!
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Busiswa joins 'disappointed' fans after Moshidi Motshegwa exits The River

Fans aren't happy about Moshidi leaving.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Three times Moshidi shut things down as Malefu!

It's not only her Afrikaans-infused Tswana dialogue that they're going to miss, but the woman is mad talented.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'Mind your own f**ken business': DJ Maphorisa claps back at claims Kabza is a ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Maphorisa hits back at ‘Gucci-obsessed’ hate TshisaLIVE
  3. Brand new Beemer! Simz Ngema finally drives her dream car TshisaLIVE
  4. Swizzy Nyovest! Cava the dance moves Cassper taught Swizz Beatz TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Penny Lebyane and Boy Mamabolo's GBV Twitter exchange TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X