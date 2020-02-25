Inside Maphorisa vs Prince Kaybee vs Lady Zamar's twar about owning their masters

It's been a war of words on the TL since DJ Maphorisa called out Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo for allegedly not owning the masters to their music.

Prince Kaybee and Lady Zamar didn't take the dig lying down.

Phori, as the streets fondly call the DJ, took to Twitter to lay down some unsolicited music industry “education”. Everybody knows, largely thanks to Cassper Nyovest's rants, that it is better for an artist to own their masters.

Phori blew his horn by saying he seems to know best when it comes to managing his artists.