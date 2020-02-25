Inside Maphorisa vs Prince Kaybee vs Lady Zamar's twar about owning their masters
It's been a war of words on the TL since DJ Maphorisa called out Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo for allegedly not owning the masters to their music.
Prince Kaybee and Lady Zamar didn't take the dig lying down.
Phori, as the streets fondly call the DJ, took to Twitter to lay down some unsolicited music industry “education”. Everybody knows, largely thanks to Cassper Nyovest's rants, that it is better for an artist to own their masters.
Phori blew his horn by saying he seems to know best when it comes to managing his artists.
Samthin Soweto Owns His Masters— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020
Kabza De Small Owns His Masters
Dj Maphorisa i own my Masters
Lady Zamar doesn’t own Their Masters
Prince Kaybee doesn’t own Their Masters
Mafikizolo doesn’t own Their Masters
do you know wats the difference?
i empower n the world doesn’t.
facts
Kaybee, Zamar and other tweeps had a problem with Maphorisa seemingly puffin' himself up at the expense of other artists. He could have shared the importance of owning your masters without involving other artists, the streets argued.
It seems Phori was set on making a point and knew people would catch feelings, because, well: “Truth hurts and I am about it. I will teach you the real music industry.”
Truth Hurts 💔 n iam about it i will teach u the real music industry 😊— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020
Not one to take peer cyberbullying lightly, Prince Kaybee hit back with a list of income streams he has.
Yes, he may not own his masters, but he set out to prove he's got financial plan A to Z.
Plus, he went on to “politely” correct Phori's grammar.
And we don’t use “their” when referring to individuals, thats one part of ur life that needs empowerment 😊— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 24, 2020
Lady Zamar wasn't willing to tag anybody in her replies. She just sent a spicy sub-tweet.
Sis is too busy making music to address such things and apparently “empty vessels” make the most noise.
Eish I just don’t have the energy for this.. Ctrl + alt + del 👸🏽— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 24, 2020
Even though Phori knew people would catch feelings, he said he wasn't trying to be malicious. In fact, the hitmaker said he thought his post would inspire the likes of Kaybee to think about finding ways to win their masters.
You know, buy them back like Jay Z did or something. So to Phori, Prince Kaybee missed the point of his free music industry lessons.
Ahhh u successful mos go buy ur masters back like Jay Z Hau its not personal just facts n vele u have strongs arms @PrinceKaybee_SA— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020
Maphorisa also let Kaybee know that he wasn't touched by his “bad English” jab.
U can make fun of me yes iam not good in English at least u can understand wat iam saying,if u say u intelligent why dnt u correct— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020
Most of u guys know English u always broke man
and the funny part u enjoy my english verses on hello n love u tonight
u confusing guys 🙄