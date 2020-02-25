Lasizwe: Somizi says he's sorry for hurting my feelings
After having a fallout due to many people interfering in their relationship, Lasizwe and Somizi have finally made their way back to each other.
The pair buried the hatchet this past weekend while attending an MTV Base event at Altitude Beach Club in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.
Lasizwe said their fallout was one of the most emotional situations he had gone through.
Lasizwe told TshisaLIVE he was left disappointed by the reasons why he and Somizi stopped speaking to each other.
“I found out the rift between us was caused by people who kept interfering in the relationship I had with Somizi. People were giving opinions about me and it was also about the house thing, which I think disappointed him that I was lying about having bought a home in Sandton when in fact I was renting it.”
“I heard he was also hurt by it and that's when I was like, okay, let me keep my distance. I just respected him so much that I didn't want to be in his space.”
Lasizwe explained that shortly after a making a guest appearance on TshisaLIVE's podcast last week, where he opened up about not being invited to Somizi and Mohale's recent white wedding, he decided it was time to put the past to rest.
“After the podcast and article came out, I bumped into him at the MTV Base party this past weekend. I just told myself listen, dude, go to him and talk to him, and I went and spoke to him.
“I think he did read the article that went along with the TshisaLIVE podcast because I had already sent him a message long ago [before the podcast] explaining myself. We then hugged it out and he said we should fix our relationship because we had a really good relationship going.”
Lasizwe said their make-up moment was brief and he and Somizi are yet to have a sit down to talk about what had happened.
He also shared a snap with an emotional post stating he was happy they were back to speaking terms.
@somizi Having a fallout with you was one of the most emotional situations I had to go through. What broke my heart was that our fallout was based over people’s opinions about our relationship. To me you’ve always been someone I’ve always looked up to, someone I called an industry Father ❤🙌🏾. We used to have our long chats over the phone which I dearly missed and after a few years of not talking I must say that hit me hard. But I’m glad we had our talk and ironed out our issues. I’m SO looking forward to building a much more stronger bond and great memories with you. PS: Your wedding looks like a dream. I watched it and baby cried a bit because I can see you finally found love and being loved suits you ❤. Somizi, you are loved and you are love. Love, Lasizwe