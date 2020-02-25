Lasizwe: Somizi says he's sorry for hurting my feelings

After having a fallout due to many people interfering in their relationship, Lasizwe and Somizi have finally made their way back to each other.

The pair buried the hatchet this past weekend while attending an MTV Base event at Altitude Beach Club in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

Lasizwe said their fallout was one of the most emotional situations he had gone through.

Lasizwe told TshisaLIVE he was left disappointed by the reasons why he and Somizi stopped speaking to each other.

“I found out the rift between us was caused by people who kept interfering in the relationship I had with Somizi. People were giving opinions about me and it was also about the house thing, which I think disappointed him that I was lying about having bought a home in Sandton when in fact I was renting it.”

“I heard he was also hurt by it and that's when I was like, okay, let me keep my distance. I just respected him so much that I didn't want to be in his space.”

Lasizwe explained that shortly after a making a guest appearance on TshisaLIVE's podcast last week, where he opened up about not being invited to Somizi and Mohale's recent white wedding, he decided it was time to put the past to rest.