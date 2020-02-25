WATCH | Trevor Noah was on Ellen's Show and it's hella hilarious
“So, he says just keeps going, brush the ball Trevor, just brushhhh it”
Two weeks after playing tennis with partner Rafael Nadal in a celebrity doubles encounter against Roger Federer and Bill Gates in SA, comedian Trevor Noah has recounted to television star Ellen DeGeneres how he prepped for the match.
Appearing as a guest on Ellen's talk show on Monday, Trevor spoke about the challenges of learning how to play tennis and how he trained for two months for the Match in Africa charity event that took place in Cape Town on 7 February.
The Daily Show host told Ellen how his coach found it hard to teach him tennis and how his coach was scared on his behalf that he was playing with big names.
“People think tennis is easy. I could not hit the ball to where I was trying to hit the ball, and then I panicked. I then got a tennis coach.”
Given two months to learn how to play tennis, Trevor said his coach initially thought he had some sort of experience on the court, and didn't know how he was going to coach Trevor.
“I played every single day for two and a half hours, just learning how to play tennis. What was wild was that I get this tennis coach. The Roger Federer people called the tennis coach and they got hey, this guy needs a coach, they think I'm a professional, so they go oh, we've got the right person.
“This guy trains professionals but I need to be trained like a child. I don't know how to play the game. So, I get there and he's like, 'you ready to play some tennis', and I'm like 'yeah'.”
After his coach realised that Trevor had trouble on his hands because he didn't know how to play tennis, he to be taught from scratch how to play the game.
“So, now he doesn't know how to coach me so he hits the ball but he doesn't know how to teach me because I'm just useless. He hits the ball to me and it goes in a different direction and then he says, "just keeps going, brush the ball, Trevor, just brushhhh it'.”
Reflecting on the match, Trevor took to Twitter: “To say tonight was a dream come true is an understatement. We helped raise more than $3-million (nearly R45m) to help spur education in Africa.”
The match organisers confirmed the crowd of 51,54 broke the world record attendance figure for a tennis match set in November last year, beating a match held in Mexico City in front of 42,517 fans.