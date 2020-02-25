WATCH | Trevor Noah was on Ellen's Show and it's hella hilarious

Two weeks after playing tennis with partner Rafael Nadal in a celebrity doubles encounter against Roger Federer and Bill Gates in SA, comedian Trevor Noah has recounted to television star Ellen DeGeneres how he prepped for the match.

Appearing as a guest on Ellen's talk show on Monday, Trevor spoke about the challenges of learning how to play tennis and how he trained for two months for the Match in Africa charity event that took place in Cape Town on 7 February.

The Daily Show host told Ellen how his coach found it hard to teach him tennis and how his coach was scared on his behalf that he was playing with big names.

“People think tennis is easy. I could not hit the ball to where I was trying to hit the ball, and then I panicked. I then got a tennis coach.”

Given two months to learn how to play tennis, Trevor said his coach initially thought he had some sort of experience on the court, and didn't know how he was going to coach Trevor.