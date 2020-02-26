AKA on Drake comparison: He has never been in a wrestling ring, I have

The rapper also signed a deal with Chilewe Brands Global to be their brand and marketing guru. The company makes chips with pictures of WWE stars on the packets.

During an interview on CNBC, AKA said he was excited at the deal and believed the partnership is the perfect fit.

“I'm a big wrestling fan and it's always been a big part of my childhood. So when an opportunity like this came about I really jumped at it.”

Meanwhile, fans were here for AKA's flex and flooded the TLs with memes in reaction.

Some said he should be angry that Drake was biting his style of walking about with belts, while others asked the WWE to organise a match between Drake and AKA so they can see something.