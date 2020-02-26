Five highlights from Trevor Noah on The Ellen Show: That tennis match to Grammy loss

South African comedian Trevor Noah was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

He spoke about 'The Daily Show', politics and his recent tennis match with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Bill Gates.

Here are five highlights from the show:

Making politics funny

Noah's comedy has no limits. He often makes light of current political issues on his show by taking a swipe at US and South African politicians. Asked how he manages to make his political commentary funny, he said he can't be angry about politics because he understands the value of the current political climate.

“I try and remember that politics is what is supposed to be happening, so I can't be angry at politics. What I try to do is get to a place where I inform people, including my self, and get us to a place where we understand each other a bit more.”

Trump and comedy

Noah said while Donald Trump's presidency contributes to his content, he is not its main source as he did stand-up comedy years before Trump took office.

“I don't ever think Trump is good for us [comedians]. If anything, sometimes I wish he could make us work a little bit harder. All I do is tell people what he did. I'm not doing much, I'm just showing you what he did.”

On juggling 'The Daily Show' and tours

Having travelled a lot in his career, Trevor said he turns to a few tricks to make his life easier while on tour. These include not packing more than what he needs and preparing for the day ahead in advance.

“I used to tour Monday through Sunday. Now I tour on the weekends. You get used to travelling and I'm a good traveller. I never pack more or less than I need. When you get to the hotel figure out what's going on so you know in the morning what's going to happen.”

Grammy nomination

In November 2019, Noah was nominated for a Grammy award in the best comedy album category together with Degeneres and Dave Chapelle, who bagged the award. He said while he did not win the Grammy, he was not offended by Chapelle's win.

Match in Africa

Noah played tennis with heavyweights Federer and Nadal and billionaire businessman Gates in Cape Town on 6 February.

The Match in Africa was Federer's initiative to raise funds for his southern African charities through which he empowers children through sport and education. When asked to take part in the match, Trevor said he panicked as he'd never played the sport before.

“They wanted me to play tennis with them and I was like, 'I'm in.' I didn't know how to play tennis though, but I didn't know how to tell them this. When they were like 'do you know how to play tennis?' I was like 'yeah.'”

He was trained by two coaches ahead of the match during his tour around Europe.