IN MEMES | Caroline’s family 'hates' her so much Twitter wants to adopt her
#UthandoNoxolo is so hectic!
Moja Love's shows usually come under fire for their content, but Tuesday's episode of Uthando Noxolo was a well-needed reality check for most viewers.
The show, which helps families try to fix broken relationships, introduced Mzansi to Caroline. After viewers heard about her family situation they were eternally grateful for their families. Most tweeps felt that, compared with Caroline, they had it easy.
She said her family unofficially disowned her after she told her mom and sister that her sister's father tried to sexually violate her. Their relationship was never the same after that and the hate they harboured for her was intense.
Check out the video clip below.
Caroline is seeking motherly love and is also trying to mend her family's broken relationship. Sadly her younger sister is not coming to the party.— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) February 25, 2020
Today at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157 #uthandonoxolo pic.twitter.com/vNRyp3NYo0
Tweeps couldn't get over how “horrible” Caroline's mom and sister were to her.
Check out the memes below.
#UthandoNoxolo— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 25, 2020
This episode is hectic! pic.twitter.com/8vVg93k7An
uMama has Favouritism so disgusting Sibling rivalry is real & it causes generational damage and curse 😳😳😳😳🙆🙆🙆💔💔 #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/Z0JqBZjcZo— Badboyf|ames🔥 (@Sakhilenavy21) February 25, 2020
#uthandonoxolo so the real mom is a stranger and the gogo seems to have been the real mother pic.twitter.com/Qde6qArQbj— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) February 25, 2020
This mother is a mess 🙅♀️#uthandonoxolo pic.twitter.com/Ykcbxl1kht— MASEGO_M🇿🇦 (@moblankie) February 25, 2020
Haibo this mother is so wrong in many ways #uthandonoxolo pic.twitter.com/iHgP54lNsv— Phumudzo Rambane (@PhomoPoo) February 25, 2020
#UthandoNoxolo what kind of a mother is this? Yoh I feel sorry for Caroline pic.twitter.com/njTrFPtYGX— CeCeK (@kgothat90070628) February 25, 2020
For your own mom to do this 💔💔💔💔 Yoh this is too much !!!! #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/j1JlSG2JRG— A P E A R L🍍 (@Livy17Nk) February 25, 2020
This mother says that her child is late for peace, God help us #uthandonoxolo pic.twitter.com/zNAWcL2OXH— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) February 25, 2020