IN MEMES | Caroline’s family 'hates' her so much Twitter wants to adopt her

Moja Love's shows usually come under fire for their content, but Tuesday's episode of Uthando Noxolo was a well-needed reality check for most viewers.

The show, which helps families try to fix broken relationships, introduced Mzansi to Caroline. After viewers heard about her family situation they were eternally grateful for their families. Most tweeps felt that, compared with Caroline, they had it easy.

She said her family unofficially disowned her after she told her mom and sister that her sister's father tried to sexually violate her. Their relationship was never the same after that and the hate they harboured for her was intense.

Check out the video clip below.