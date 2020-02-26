Maturity mntase! Rami Chuene still watches 'The Queen': My best work is still there

Actress Rami Chuene has been careful not to say anything that might jeopardise a legal case against Ferguson Films after leaving The Queen, but fans are grateful that she hasn't totally kept them hanging.

The actress has done a good job of keeping her army updated on her new endeavours and on how she feels about her former cast mates, who have become like family to her. On Tuesday night, she shared that despite no longer being part of The Queen, she still made time to watch it.

“Oh no, I still watch the show. My best work is still there, I would never shortchange myself like that. I worked like a mother and of course, I have my talented bunch still doing the most,” she said.

Rami felt a need to explain to her fans lest they think she only watched The River — a show she's a huge fan off — since TGOM made her exit.