Pearl Thusi: I was only truly valued as an actress after securing an international gig

Actress Pearl Thusi may be one of the country's top actresses, but she says she felt like South Africans only took her seriously after she acted in the US drama series Quantico.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Pearl said one of her biggest disappointments was only being valued after securing an international gig.

“It saddens me that the only time I truly became valued as an actor in SA was after I got an international gig,” she said, adding that her disappointment only accelerated her drive to build a more spirited African entertainment industry.

She shared some advice to young actors, who she feels often get a raw deal in the industry.

"I find that younger people are often undermined, and I do not want to be a part of that. I have been where they are now, when you are young and trying to find yourself. I don’t feel older, but I have a lot of experience and it’s my duty to share. I am embracing that.