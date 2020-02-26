Prince Kaybee on Maphorisa 'twar': I don't know about him but I'm not fighting

After going back and forth exchanging words on the TL, Prince Kaybee has revealed that he holds no grudge against DJ Maphorisa.

This comes after DJ Maphorisa got the block hot after he made an example about owning the masters to his music, alleging that Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo didn't.

Not one to take things lying down, Kaybee hit back at Maphorisa with a list of businesses that he owned and alluded that Maphorisa could've made his point without dropping any names.

Kaybee told TshisaLIVE that he decided to respond to Maphorisa because he needed to be informed of the other income streams he (Kaybee) had.

While not having a masters to your music can be a touchy subject for many artists, Kaybee explained that he, however, had no grudge against Maphorisa and would most definitely greet him if he were to bump into him in public.

After exchanging a few words which led to a steaming hot twar, Kaybee said he was not fighting with Maphorisa. “I don't know about him but I'm not fighting.”

When asked why he didn't contact Maphorisa in person instead of entertaining his tweets, Kaybee questioned why he should have contacted Maphorisa privately, when Maphorisa initially went public with his comments.

“He didn't contact me in person, so I didn't see the need to contact him in private.”

While their twar continued on Wednesday, Maphorisa brought through more receipts, saying Kaybee may dominate on radio stats but he dominated more on sales stats.