Tsibipians won’t let Prince Kaybee rest after Cassper diss

26 February 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest hit back at Prince Kaybee for being 'obsessed' with him.
Cassper Nyovest's fans have come out guns blazing after Prince Kaybee dragged their favourite rapper into a fight that they believe didn't involve him to begin with.

DJ Maphorisa left the internet in a meltdown on Monday after he flexed that he had a Masters to his music, while Prince Kaybee and Lady Zamar didn't. 

Maphorisa's claims didn't sit well with Kaybee, who hit back at Lawd Porry with receipts of all the major businesses that he owned. Maphorisa told Kaybee to buy his masters with the money he made.

He added that he did have strong arms, alluding to an issue that started Kaybee and Cassper's beef.  

Feeling that Maphorisa was heading into the wrong territory, Kaybee said Maphorisa shouldn't drag in any body parts, referencing the time he called Cassper a “shortpan”.

Kaybee's clapback didn't sit well with Cassper, who said Kaybee was “obsessed” with him.

“You're so obsessed with me my dawg. Lol ... Like it's worrying. I'm just living my life nje tryna push and two minutes, two minutes o bua ka nna. Kante ke eng sese kana kana Kabelo?” he wrote.

Cassper's fans also came to his defence, saying that Kaybee was wrong to drag their fave into matters that didn't involve him.

Here are some of the reactions:

