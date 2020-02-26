Tsibipians won’t let Prince Kaybee rest after Cassper diss
Cassper Nyovest's fans have come out guns blazing after Prince Kaybee dragged their favourite rapper into a fight that they believe didn't involve him to begin with.
DJ Maphorisa left the internet in a meltdown on Monday after he flexed that he had a Masters to his music, while Prince Kaybee and Lady Zamar didn't.
Maphorisa's claims didn't sit well with Kaybee, who hit back at Lawd Porry with receipts of all the major businesses that he owned. Maphorisa told Kaybee to buy his masters with the money he made.
He added that he did have strong arms, alluding to an issue that started Kaybee and Cassper's beef.
Feeling that Maphorisa was heading into the wrong territory, Kaybee said Maphorisa shouldn't drag in any body parts, referencing the time he called Cassper a “shortpan”.
The last time I called someone shortpan they said it was a lowblow, plz lets not focus on the body bfe2😊 https://t.co/e6eEXUv4CZ— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 24, 2020
Kaybee's clapback didn't sit well with Cassper, who said Kaybee was “obsessed” with him.
“You're so obsessed with me my dawg. Lol ... Like it's worrying. I'm just living my life nje tryna push and two minutes, two minutes o bua ka nna. Kante ke eng sese kana kana Kabelo?” he wrote.
You're so obsessed with me my dawg. Lol... Like it's worrying. Im just living my life nje tryna push and 2 minutes , 2 minutes o bua ka nna. Kante ke eng sese kana kana Kabelo? While you're out there thinking of me, please stream my new single : https://t.co/JqFTk2qZZo https://t.co/HCACmtCTTq— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 24, 2020
Cassper's fans also came to his defence, saying that Kaybee was wrong to drag their fave into matters that didn't involve him.
Here are some of the reactions:
I see what you're doing guys..kgale lore bone gore redi tlaela neh pic.twitter.com/ehVKGRp2f1— Southy G-Star (@Mzamero_CH) February 24, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂🙃finish him cass he didn't heal from the fight 😭😂😂😂— RAINBOW KID☔🌈🌻 (@mashoto_) February 24, 2020
Kabelo must stop involving Cassper wen he beefs nabanye bantwana.. He must answer umaPhorisa njee SOS a man. Wareng AIPATIKA ka @casspernyovest agooo 😂😂😂— Myia Raven (@MyiaRaven) February 24, 2020
Cassper this, Cassper that, meanwhile pic.twitter.com/aPycjjAJcc— My name is please, Bitch please✋😎 (@KMosoetsa) February 24, 2020