Tsibipians won’t let Prince Kaybee rest after Cassper diss

Cassper Nyovest's fans have come out guns blazing after Prince Kaybee dragged their favourite rapper into a fight that they believe didn't involve him to begin with.

DJ Maphorisa left the internet in a meltdown on Monday after he flexed that he had a Masters to his music, while Prince Kaybee and Lady Zamar didn't.

Maphorisa's claims didn't sit well with Kaybee, who hit back at Lawd Porry with receipts of all the major businesses that he owned. Maphorisa told Kaybee to buy his masters with the money he made.

He added that he did have strong arms, alluding to an issue that started Kaybee and Cassper's beef.

Feeling that Maphorisa was heading into the wrong territory, Kaybee said Maphorisa shouldn't drag in any body parts, referencing the time he called Cassper a “shortpan”.