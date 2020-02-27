TshisaLIVE

Emtee slams claims he had a ghostwriter on breakthrough hit

The song ‘was a freestyle but someone keeps claiming they wrote it for me’

27 February 2020 - 09:00 By Masego Seemela
Emtee says no-one wrote 'Roll Up' for him.
Emtee says no-one wrote 'Roll Up' for him.
Image: Via Instagram/Emtee the hustla

Rapper Emtee has rubbished claims that a ghostwriter wrote Roll Up, his 2015 breakthrough single and one of his biggest hits to date.

Taking to Twitter, Emtee said it was impossible for someone else to have written the song because “Roll Up was a freestyle, but someone keeps claiming they wrote it for me. Lol.”

The song earned Emtee the Song of the Year prize at the SA Hip-Hop Hop Awards in 2015 and the Record of the Year award at the 2016 SA Music Awards (Samas).

Tired of people always chasing clout, Emtee tweeted: “Can I get through today without hearing a lie ... ”

The rapper's comments come days after he found his name on the Twitter trends after a social media user said the hitmaker's time had come to an end.

The tweep said people such as Donald, Dr Malinga, DJ Cleo, iFani, Big Zulu, Khuli Chana, Heavy T, Professor and Emtee needed to understand their music careers were over and no longer relevant. He said they needed to stay away and give others a chance to shine.

Taken aback, Emtee asked the user how he thought of such nonsense so early in the morning.

MORE

Cassper Nyovest: Pop Smoke was just about to shake the room

He also revealed that Pop was the muso who came up with the dance Cassper did on his 'Good For That' music video
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Emtee hits back at claims he is 'no longer relevant'

People instead stanned with him.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

From feud to a feature: The streets are here for a Cassper & Emtee collab

It looks like 2020 is bringing forth good vibes for Emtee and Cassper
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene says her phone rang 'a lot' with new offers after The Queen exit TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Mind your own f**ken business': DJ Maphorisa claps back at claims Kabza is a ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside Maphorisa vs Prince Kaybee vs Lady Zamar's twar about owning their ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Tsibipians won’t let Prince Kaybee rest after Cassper diss TshisaLIVE
  5. Lasizwe: Somizi says he's sorry for hurting my feelings TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you
X