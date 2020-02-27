Emtee slams claims he had a ghostwriter on breakthrough hit
The song ‘was a freestyle but someone keeps claiming they wrote it for me’
Rapper Emtee has rubbished claims that a ghostwriter wrote Roll Up, his 2015 breakthrough single and one of his biggest hits to date.
Taking to Twitter, Emtee said it was impossible for someone else to have written the song because “Roll Up was a freestyle, but someone keeps claiming they wrote it for me. Lol.”
Roll Up was a freestyle but someone keeps claiming they wrote it for me lol— WAVE (@emteethehustla_) February 25, 2020
The song earned Emtee the Song of the Year prize at the SA Hip-Hop Hop Awards in 2015 and the Record of the Year award at the 2016 SA Music Awards (Samas).
Tired of people always chasing clout, Emtee tweeted: “Can I get through today without hearing a lie ... ”
The rapper's comments come days after he found his name on the Twitter trends after a social media user said the hitmaker's time had come to an end.
The tweep said people such as Donald, Dr Malinga, DJ Cleo, iFani, Big Zulu, Khuli Chana, Heavy T, Professor and Emtee needed to understand their music careers were over and no longer relevant. He said they needed to stay away and give others a chance to shine.
Taken aback, Emtee asked the user how he thought of such nonsense so early in the morning.