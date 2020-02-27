TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Malefu’s death leaves fans of 'The River' in awe of Dimpho’s talent

27 February 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Matshepho Sekgopi delivered a stellar performance in Wednesday's episode.
Matshepho Sekgopi delivered a stellar performance in Wednesday's episode.
Image: Instagram/Matshepho Sekgopi

Viewers of The River are still disappointed that the drama let Moshidi Motshegwa, aka Malefu, go, but there has been a silver lining to their sadness, courtesy of great acting by Matshepho Sekgopi, who plays Dimpho.

Matshepho has always delivered and has kept fans of the drama captivated. However, since news of her on-screen mother's death was announced, fans have been singing her praises.

It was because viewers believed her when she cried and mourned her mother's death that saw Dimpho trend after the drama's latest episode. Fans were instantly transported to a time when they lost people close to them and couldn't help but sympathise with her.

Not only is Dimpho without both parents and still living in a shack, her older sister isn't as present as she should be and she's more mature than her brother.

So now the barely-out-of-school teenager has to take the lead in planning the funeral.

It was all just too sad for tweeps and they expressed themselves in memes.

MORE

IN MEMES | Malefu’s death in 'The River' left fans heartbroken, as if it was a surprise

Fans hoped Moshidi Motshegwa would magically return to the drama series
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Moshidi Motshegwa knows one thing for sure: No one can take what God gave you

When we talk about true thespians... Moshidi Motshegwa's name can't be left out!
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

EXCLUSIVE | Moshidi Motshegwa on feeling 'insulted' over being booted off The River

An alleged confrontation between Moshidi and one of the producers, led to her being fired from The River just four days before Christmas.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Mzansi actresses tip their hats to Sindi Dlathu for her 'spectacular' acting

Sindi Dlathu. That's it really. That's the story!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene says her phone rang 'a lot' with new offers after The Queen exit TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Mind your own f**ken business': DJ Maphorisa claps back at claims Kabza is a ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside Maphorisa vs Prince Kaybee vs Lady Zamar's twar about owning their ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Tsibipians won’t let Prince Kaybee rest after Cassper diss TshisaLIVE
  5. Lasizwe: Somizi says he's sorry for hurting my feelings TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you
X