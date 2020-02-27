IN MEMES | Malefu’s death leaves fans of 'The River' in awe of Dimpho’s talent
Viewers of The River are still disappointed that the drama let Moshidi Motshegwa, aka Malefu, go, but there has been a silver lining to their sadness, courtesy of great acting by Matshepho Sekgopi, who plays Dimpho.
Matshepho has always delivered and has kept fans of the drama captivated. However, since news of her on-screen mother's death was announced, fans have been singing her praises.
It was because viewers believed her when she cried and mourned her mother's death that saw Dimpho trend after the drama's latest episode. Fans were instantly transported to a time when they lost people close to them and couldn't help but sympathise with her.
Not only is Dimpho without both parents and still living in a shack, her older sister isn't as present as she should be and she's more mature than her brother.
So now the barely-out-of-school teenager has to take the lead in planning the funeral.
It was all just too sad for tweeps and they expressed themselves in memes.
What manner of Acting is this? Dimpho touches my soul #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/P4w99bp3FH— Nomz (@ngExcellency) February 26, 2020
Dimpho actually brought me to tears. @PhathuMakwarela we need therapy because #TheRiver1Magic = emotional wreckage pic.twitter.com/148mP0NsyN— Larry N | #TheRiver1Magic (@LarrenOfficial) February 26, 2020
Dimpho guys !!!! #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/nW8Rn8tsOO— Liverpool stan (@sibusimaseko) February 26, 2020
Dimpho took me back to when I lost my mom💔. Dimpho can act jealous down #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/jEZgbvw2Fa— Miss Inno🇿🇦 (@Inno_Hlayie) February 25, 2020
Dimpho can act! Stellar performance #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/tuZou5Hj4j— nthabi (@nthabeemosh) February 25, 2020
Good thing I decided to eat before putting on makeup...Dimpho is too much! #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/fjT0B8ZbGc— #DrNoms (@NombinaH) February 26, 2020
😭😭😭That’s scene when Malume Sechaba was describing Malefu’s agonising ordeal during her last days & when Dimpho cried at Paulinas’💔💔💔. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/oKDmQaoxqx— The Dog Whisperer🗣 (@_ThatGoGetter) February 25, 2020