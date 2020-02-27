Lady Zamar won’t allow 'ownership of masters' debate to become a joke!

The “beef” between DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee has blown up to an unbelievable size, but Lady Zamar has chosen to change its narrative by letting the boys know that their “twar” could be used to educate.

As Phori and Kaybee's “twar” looked to become a matter of pride, money and egos, Lady Zamar gracefully pulled herself out of the debate by pointing out that it is “useless” trend for clout if others don't gain any knowledge.

For Zamar, it was a tweet that dubbed her ignorant that got her to pen a whole thesis.

“Misinformation is the disease of our society,” she began.

“Y’all need to actually go read a book or an article or, better yet, contracts ... go get advice and understand what a master is vs what intellectual property is, and what the pros and cons are of both owning and not owning your masters.”