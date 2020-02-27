Lady Zamar won’t allow 'ownership of masters' debate to become a joke!
The “beef” between DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee has blown up to an unbelievable size, but Lady Zamar has chosen to change its narrative by letting the boys know that their “twar” could be used to educate.
As Phori and Kaybee's “twar” looked to become a matter of pride, money and egos, Lady Zamar gracefully pulled herself out of the debate by pointing out that it is “useless” trend for clout if others don't gain any knowledge.
For Zamar, it was a tweet that dubbed her ignorant that got her to pen a whole thesis.
“Misinformation is the disease of our society,” she began.
“Y’all need to actually go read a book or an article or, better yet, contracts ... go get advice and understand what a master is vs what intellectual property is, and what the pros and cons are of both owning and not owning your masters.”
The Baby hitmaker was named by Maphorisa as an artist who did not own her masters. She said she initially held back her clapback because she wanted to think through her response instead of just reacting.
“I gotta think about something for a while and my thoughts to most of this chat with Phori and Kaybee (is that it) seems like a joke but it’s a real chat. I personally think it’s misleading to just bang your chest all day advocating for people to own their masters without properly explaining what it means,” she said.
Lady Zamar reflected on how hard it was for her as a newbie in the industry to get her head around things like royalties and masters' ownership.
She also blamed Phori for “spreading misinformation” instead of real knowledge that could help upcoming musicians.
“Maybe Twitter is having fun, but I was once new coming to the South African music industry and if I took advice from Twitter advice specialists I wouldn’t have achieved half of what I’ve been blessed to get and achieve. Misinformation is wrong and DJ Maphorisa I challenge you (to) host a seminar/talk/brunch/lunch or even a gathering to talk about the importance of owning masters in the music industry.
“You dragged Kaybee and me into your own ego-fest and I think it’s wrong ... trending is fun for clout and stuff, but you brought up a serious thing,” she said.
Read Lady Zamar's full thread below.
