Pinky Girl: Jealousy and envy are a disease, there are doctors for that

Pinky Girl is learning to spin the decks and dropping some serious bars of wisdom for those who follow her.

The reality TV star has had her fair share of criticism and love from fans, and took to social media this week to get some stuff off her chest.

Sis was in full preach mode and probably really deep in her feels when she told those who were jealous that they needed help.

“Jealousy and envy is a disease. There are doctors for this, get well,” she wrote, alongside a meme of a women waving and the word “bye!!".