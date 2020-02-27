TshisaLIVE

Pinky Girl: Jealousy and envy are a disease, there are doctors for that

27 February 2020 - 19:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Pinky Girl has some advice for the haters.
Pinky Girl has some advice for the haters.
Image: Instagram/ Pinky Girl

Pinky Girl is learning to spin the decks and dropping some serious bars of wisdom for those who follow her.

The reality TV star has had her fair share of criticism and love from fans, and took to social media this week to get some stuff off her chest.

Sis was in full preach mode and probably really deep in her feels when she told those who were jealous that they needed help.

“Jealousy and envy is a disease. There are doctors for this, get well,” she wrote, alongside a meme of a women waving and the word “bye!!".

She then warned her followers to be wary of fake friends and not fall for their tricks.

“Don't let opportunists deceive you because they do what you like. Pay attention,” she wrote.

And just in case her haters didn't get the message, Pinky Girl posted a simple note that read: “Watch out!", with several snake emojis.

Pinky Girl is a well of wisdom and previously had the internet in crisis mode when she tweeted that “nobody wants a broke boyfriend”.

“I am not saying he must be a millionaire or a billionaire. But something must be done. Something must happen. Simple. Rather stay single. And do your own thing.”

MORE

Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang

‘It got awkward, I’m nothing like Bonang”
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Pinky Girl the DJ? Reality TV star hits back at criticism from fans

She found an ally in Penny Lebyane.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

WATCH | Bonang buys Pinky Girl a BMW, and the net can't deal

Our cousin steals our food and borrows our money without paying us back.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene says her phone rang 'a lot' with new offers after The Queen exit TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Mind your own f**ken business': DJ Maphorisa claps back at claims Kabza is a ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Tsibipians won’t let Prince Kaybee rest after Cassper diss TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside Maphorisa vs Prince Kaybee vs Lady Zamar's twar about owning their ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lasizwe: Somizi says he's sorry for hurting my feelings TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you
X