'They are both my friends': DJ Zinhle swerves Prince Kaybee vs Maphorisa 'twar'
DJ Zinhle was nearly dragged into the 'fight' after she asked Prince Kaybee to call her when he is done 'beefing'...
DJ Zinhle became the latest celeb to be dragged into a Twitter debate between DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee, and sis was not entertained.
Prince Kaybee and Maphorisa have been throwing shade at each other all week, after Maphorisa named his rival in a tweet “exposing” artists who apparently don't own their masters.
As insults flew and tempers rose higher than the tax on ngud, Zinhle slid in to ask Kaybee to call her when he was done arguing.
Friend. Call me when you're done tweeting 🤣 @PrinceKaybee_SA— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 26, 2020
Fans quickly questioned what was going on, with some saying sis was taking sides, after chilling with Maphorisa last week.
Sis dodged the accusations quicker than Tito Mboweni ditching dodgy Pilchards.
“They are both my friends. Angizingeni. I just need them to call me when they are done,” she told a follower.
They are both my friends. Angizingeni. I just need them to call me when they are done. https://t.co/veX6bHd0sr— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 26, 2020
Meanwhile, social media is still torn over who is winning the “twar”.
Some said Kaybee is dropping bars, while the Phori Police believe their fav is the one with the files.
Mara @PrinceKaybee_SA thinks he can Match @DjMaphorisa 🙄— Itumeleng Makete (@ItumelengMakete) February 27, 2020
Phori been Making Hits before that 1 can even win that 1s & 2s Competition ... didnt even know he existed when we Danced to the likes of “Bashanyana” back in the days 🙄#maphorisa ke poo 💪🏼
#maphorisa@DjMaphorisa 's net worth can buy @PrinceKaybee_SA 's his flats, trucks, shares, music, masters, funeral covers & his arms 🤣 plus buy him M4 to play with it😅 pic.twitter.com/nf8nSM7jY1— Xikaveni (@XikaDaLodge_II) February 27, 2020
#maphorisa— Daequan Beats (@daequanbeats) February 26, 2020
Please check the montly listeners. We all know who is the champion. pic.twitter.com/YhPqJTHB7E
Dj Maphorisa and Drake once gave us One Dance 🔥🔥 #maphorisa pic.twitter.com/bzPVZOFZqo— Someone (@Telmon_Maluleke) February 27, 2020
#maphorisa i thought it was a publicy stunt now i see its srs and i have to choose ngihamba no ban! pic.twitter.com/CPCOm6T4uj— 🇿🇦●BlackTea●🇿🇦 (@MrClear_SA) February 27, 2020
I really don't care who's wrong or right, oksalayo ya'll know @DjMaphorisa is the reason why the the whole country is happy.#maphorisa pic.twitter.com/qRC8CqNBei— Spapa4you (@oupa_raphiri) February 26, 2020