'They are both my friends': DJ Zinhle swerves Prince Kaybee vs Maphorisa 'twar'

DJ Zinhle was nearly dragged into the 'fight' after she asked Prince Kaybee to call her when he is done 'beefing'...

27 February 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Zinhle quickly distanced herself from the fight.
DJ Zinhle quickly distanced herself from the fight.
Image: DJ Zinhle/ Instagram

DJ Zinhle became the latest celeb to be dragged into a Twitter debate between DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee, and sis was not entertained.

Prince Kaybee and Maphorisa have been throwing shade at each other all week, after Maphorisa named his rival in a tweet “exposing” artists who apparently don't own their masters.

As insults flew and tempers rose higher than the tax on ngud, Zinhle slid in to ask Kaybee to call her when he was done arguing.

Fans quickly questioned what was going on, with some saying sis was taking sides, after chilling with Maphorisa last week.

Sis dodged the accusations quicker than Tito Mboweni ditching dodgy Pilchards.

They are both my friends. Angizingeni. I just need them to call me when they are done,” she told a follower.

Meanwhile, social media is still torn over who is winning the “twar”.

Some said Kaybee is dropping bars, while the Phori Police believe their fav is the one with the files.

