'They are both my friends': DJ Zinhle swerves Prince Kaybee vs Maphorisa 'twar'

DJ Zinhle became the latest celeb to be dragged into a Twitter debate between DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee, and sis was not entertained.

Prince Kaybee and Maphorisa have been throwing shade at each other all week, after Maphorisa named his rival in a tweet “exposing” artists who apparently don't own their masters.

As insults flew and tempers rose higher than the tax on ngud, Zinhle slid in to ask Kaybee to call her when he was done arguing.