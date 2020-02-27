Twitter reacts to AKA's new Travis Scott-inspired braids

Rapper AKA has switched up his looks once again.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker, who ditched his yellow-blond hairstyle for wet curls not so long ago, revealed his Travis Scott-inspired look on Instagram Live on Wednesday.

In a now-viral video on Twitter, the rapper can be seen shaking his dread-like hairstyle to Chief Keef's 2012 hit Love Sosa.

“My hair was getting way outta control. I had to make a move eventually,” said AKA.