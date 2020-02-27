TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'White Zulu' Johnny Clegg gets traditional 'cross over' ceremony

27 February 2020 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Johnny Clegg dances for a group of men.
Johnny Clegg dances for a group of men.
Image: Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Even though he was born a white man, the late Johnny Clegg lived his life immersed in the Zulu culture and tradition, which is why his family decided to honour his spirit by having a traditional Zulu “crossing” ceremony.

Johnny died at the age of 66 in July 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, which he was first diagnosed with in 2015.

The iconic musician had lived his life expressing his love for the Zulu culture and was dubbed “White Zulu” because of his undying love for everything Zulu.

Earlier this week the Clegg family announced that Johnny - who had a hit song titled The Crossing (O Siyeza) with Savuka - had been bestowed the honour of a traditional "crossing" in the heart of Zululand.

“It is customary in the Zulu culture that when a person departs this world that they be given a dignified burial to guide them back home.” 

Johnny is survived by his wife, Jenny, and his two sons, Jesse and Jaron.

In a video that was shared on YouTube, Johnny's sons can be seen sporting pieces of traditional Zulu regalia. Seen together with Johnny's lifetime friend and former music partner Sipho Mchunu, Jesse and Jaron gift Sipho with Johnny's favourite fighting stick.

Further in the video, the trio embrace after having been on their knees communicating to the ancestors as incense burns.

Watch the video clip below.

