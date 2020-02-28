Cassper on Prince Kaybee fight: I don’t need to prove anything, I own my masters

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the premiere of Netflix's first African original series Queen Sono on Thursday night, Cassper explained that he didn't get involved in the debate until he was fetched, because he had nothing to prove.

“I have owned my own masters since my first album. It is important because it is like intellectual property. We spend so much time making music and creating these products. Artists didn't know and big record companies would own their masters. Michael Jackson and them had to buy their masters back.

“Only now in SA people are starting to wake up to that conversation. Fortunately we did our research before and I own all my own music, unlike some people.”

Cassper said he was not surprised that Kaybee had name dropped him.

“I don't really care any more. Social media is crazy. I say what I say, push my stuff and keep it moving.”

And in case anyone needed to hear the sermon again, Cassper repeated his credentials on social media.