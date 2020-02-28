iFani: It's 2020 and I’m still blocked by Cassper, that’s why I liked the AKA beef more
Though it's been years since AKA and Cassper's beef first got tongues wagging, rapper iFani has revealed that he's still blocked by Cassper.
AKA and Cassper's beef dates back to 2014 and the two remain rivals ... six years later.
In April 2014, Cassper alluded that his song Doc Shebeleza was the biggest song in SA hip-hop.
iFani threw the long-standing beef back into the spotlight, when he reflected on his own feuds with both AKA and Cassper.
The musician said that even though he and AKA had their differences, they were able to bury the hatchet, while he was still blocked by Cass on Twitter.
In a now deleted tweet, iFani said, “It's 2020 and I'm still blocked by Cassper. That's why I like AKA's beef more. We dish it, we eat it. Finish. The friendly ghost on the other hand?”
iFani's feud with AKA dates back to 2015, when the Fela In Versace rapper shaded iFani's achievement of getting an album certified gold on the first day of release.
Supa Mega suggested that sponsors had bought all the albums and that iFani was lying about his rap status.
At the time iFani shared a tweet saying, “No, no new song. Just old beef. Biltong, if you ask me.”
In a series of tweets, iFani also weighed in on the feud between Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee that has been hogging headlines all week.
Earlier this week, DJ Maphorisa left the socials in a frenzy after he made an example about owning the masters to his music, alleging that Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo didn't.
Not one to take things lying down, Kaybee hit back at Maphorisa with a list of businesses that he owned and alluded that Maphorisa could've made his point without dropping any names.
Kaybee: nob' unganxib' iPanty eneLace...— iFani (@iFani_Haymani) February 27, 2020
Maphorisa: kuthi huu! 😷
Maphorisa: Ndim iClub Controller, kwedini!— iFani (@iFani_Haymani) February 27, 2020
Kaybee: Fetch Your Masters.
Kaybee: saw your tweet, been lookin for u. Lets work.— iFani (@iFani_Haymani) February 27, 2020
Maphorisa: come to studio when u have time.
Me: 😭😭sh*t! who do I choose?! 🤦🏽♂️