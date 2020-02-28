iFani: It's 2020 and I’m still blocked by Cassper, that’s why I liked the AKA beef more

Though it's been years since AKA and Cassper's beef first got tongues wagging, rapper iFani has revealed that he's still blocked by Cassper.

AKA and Cassper's beef dates back to 2014 and the two remain rivals ... six years later.

In April 2014, Cassper alluded that his song Doc Shebeleza was the biggest song in SA hip-hop.

iFani threw the long-standing beef back into the spotlight, when he reflected on his own feuds with both AKA and Cassper.

The musician said that even though he and AKA had their differences, they were able to bury the hatchet, while he was still blocked by Cass on Twitter.

In a now deleted tweet, iFani said, “It's 2020 and I'm still blocked by Cassper. That's why I like AKA's beef more. We dish it, we eat it. Finish. The friendly ghost on the other hand?”