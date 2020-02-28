LISTEN | 'The Queen's' Pabee Moganedi dishes the tea on the hottest stories of the week

We also chatted about Simphiwe Dana slamming Mzansi Magic's polygamy-themed reality show Mnakwethu and Boity on wanting to be a mother.

DJ Maphorisa vs Prince Kaybee

DJ Maphorisa left the internet in a meltdown on Monday after he flexed that he owned the masters to his music, while Prince Kaybee and Lady Zamar allegedly didn't.

Maphorisa's claims didn't sit well with Kaybee, who hit back at Lawd Porry with receipts of all his success stories and the major businesses that he owned.

Penny Lebyane calls out Boy Mamabolo

Media personality Penny Lebyane condemned ANC MP Boy Mamabolo for levelling abuse allegations against EFF leader Julius Malema in the name of gender-based violence (GBV).

Penny made it clear she did not approve of the stunt Boy pulled in parliament.



Fans call for Bonang and Zinhle to become friends

While rapper AKA is getting the streets hot with his love for his “new bae”, social media is calling for his former girlfriends, DJ Zinhle and Bonang Matheba, to become friends.

A user also suggested Bonang make the first move, but moghel was not about that mess.

Simphiwe Dana slamming Mzansi Magic TV's, Mnakwethu

Simphiwe Dana joined the escalating number of Mnakwethu viewers who have bashed the show for “misrepresenting and distorting” the traditions around polygamy.

Boity yearns to become a mom

TV personality Boity's five-year plan involves having kids and she shared that she couldn't wait to be a mom.