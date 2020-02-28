LISTEN | Cedric Fourie: Homophobia is the work of the devil!

“I want to be an ally of those who can't speak for themselves yet. Be a voice for those who are being hurt. Within my family, I've got a gay cousin and a gay brother, and so I've seen how people treat gay people and lesbians. I understand that homophobia really is the devil's work. So what do I do as a straight man in society who has inherited patriarchal privileges? You help those who cannot help themselves. It is what you do with the privilege that really counts.”

Cedric said he will never sit back and watch while the people he cares about continue to be mistreated. He added that as long as society is unwilling to listen to LGBTQI+ community members, he will offer his voice whenever he can, until things change.

“I've chosen to be an ally because it's a core value that I have and if it's a core value, you live by it. No questions, no doubt!”