Poet Lebo Mashile on rituals: It's me and my ancestors working together to heal me

Poet and activist Lebo Mashile believes there's little a healer can do for someone if they don't follow instructions provided on how to perform rituals.

Known for being proudly African and in touch with her roots, Lebo joined a conversation on Twitter about the process of rituals.

When one user explained that there was very little a healer could do if one did not act on given instructions, Lebo said people needed to work with their ancestors.

“When a healer explained to me that the process of doing rituals is me and my ancestors working together to heal me, it changed everything.

“Healers can give tools, support, even the help of their own ancestors, but you gotta do the work. It’s hard but also very empowering.”