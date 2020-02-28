TshisaLIVE

Poet Lebo Mashile on rituals: It's me and my ancestors working together to heal me

28 February 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Activist, writer, TV presenter and actress Lebogang Mashile on the process of doing rituals.
Image: Supplied

Poet and activist Lebo Mashile believes there's little a healer can do for someone if they don't follow instructions provided on how to perform rituals.

Known for being proudly African and in touch with her roots, Lebo joined a conversation on Twitter about the process of rituals.

When one user explained that there was very little a healer could do if one did not act on given instructions, Lebo said people needed to work with their ancestors.

“When a healer explained to me that the process of doing rituals is me and my ancestors working together to heal me, it changed everything.

“Healers can give tools, support, even the help of their own ancestors, but you gotta do the work. It’s hard but also very empowering.”

She also pointed out the importance of taking the initiative when doing rituals.

The poet explained that the trick was to find the inspiration and commit to it.

“It’s tough to commit, but like gym, writing, performance, parenting etc it’s in the commitment where you find the inspiration. It can feel like a full-time job though.”

