WATCH | Trevor Noah takes shots at US President Donald Trump's response to coronavirus

28 February 2020 - 09:02 By Unathi Nkanjeni
SA comedian Trevor Noah has taken shots at US President Donald Trump's response to the deadly coronavirus.
Image: REUTERS

The virus, which has been given the official name COVID-19, has claimed close to 2,800 lives with about 83,000 infections worldwide.

Speaking on his award-winning The Daily Show, Trevor joked that the virus was the “worst global pandemic since Baby Shark”, before taking shots at Trump's efforts to deal with the outbreak in the US.

Trevor also took a dig at US vice-president Mike Pence, saying he was a good choice as the man to lead the US response.

“Pence has a lot of experience in this. He's been quarantining himself from women all his life,” said Trevor.

Watch the video below.

In a segment of “Is This How We Die”, Trevor shared footage from around the world on leaders responding to the virus.

He said Trump seemed more concerned about how the virus has affected the stock market.

Trevor joked Trump would try to nurse a poor stock market “back to health with special chicken soup — a special KFC bucket poured with diet Coke”.

Trevor added that he found Trump’s efforts to reassure people in the US about the virus to be useless.

“Trump is great for jokes but in times of crisis Trump is the worst person to reassure the nation,” he said.

