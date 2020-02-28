TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Pearl Thusi ‘hopes to inspire a new generation of kickass women' with #QueenSono

28 February 2020 - 10:10 By Kyle Zeeman

Actress Pearl Thusi has dedicated her historical lead role in Netflix's new South African spy thriller, Queen Sono, to her daughters and strong African women across the continent.

Pearl was the main attraction at the glitzy premiere of the show, Netflix's first African original series, in Johannesburg on Thursday.

She plays the role of Queen, a no-nonsense spy, in the six-part action series. The series was produced and directed by SA's Kagiso Lediga and filmed in 37 locations across the continent. It also features several dialects, including Afrikaans, Russian, Xhosa, Zulu and French.

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere, Pearl said she had received love from around the world for the project and her role in it.

She said her role demonstrated the power of strong black African women.

“I have always been the face of the strong black African woman. It is not new to me. This series is reflecting all the women in Africa, strong black African women.

"There’s no such thing as a woman who is black and not strong, same with Africa. Maybe sometimes we just need to realise it”

The series features several talented black African actresses, including Abigail Kubeka, Chi Mhende, Enhle Mbali and Connie Chiume.

As the mother of two daughters, Pearl said she hoped the younger generation saw Queen as an example of what they can achieve.

“I think it lets them know what is possible for them. The possibilities in their lives are incredible. If I can do it, my daughters can surely do greater things than I ever did."

She said she looks forward to the world being introduced to a different side of African storytelling, and said it would open doors for many other talented African storytellers and actors.

'So proud of you': Priyanka Chopra gushes over Pearl Thusi

Queen Sono is a kick-ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Pearl Thusi: I was only truly valued as an actress after securing an international gig

"I find that younger people are often undermined, and I do not want to be a part of that. I have been where they are now."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Pearl Thusi's collaboration with MAC shows the world is her oyster

She's set to make history next week when the show she headlines becomes the first African production to debut globally on streaming service Netflix.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

WATCH | Kapow! 'Queen Sono' trailer is everything you need to see

The girl is focused!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene says her phone rang 'a lot' with new offers after The Queen exit TshisaLIVE
  2. Tsibipians won’t let Prince Kaybee rest after Cassper diss TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside Maphorisa vs Prince Kaybee vs Lady Zamar's twar about owning their ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Mind your own f**ken business': DJ Maphorisa claps back at claims Kabza is a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Sophie Lichaba: 'SA doesn’t realise the pain of losing half yourself & ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged drug dealer asks, 'Why me?', after house burnt down by angry community
D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
X