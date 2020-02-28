WATCH | Pearl Thusi ‘hopes to inspire a new generation of kickass women' with #QueenSono

Actress Pearl Thusi has dedicated her historical lead role in Netflix's new South African spy thriller, Queen Sono, to her daughters and strong African women across the continent.

Pearl was the main attraction at the glitzy premiere of the show, Netflix's first African original series, in Johannesburg on Thursday.

She plays the role of Queen, a no-nonsense spy, in the six-part action series. The series was produced and directed by SA's Kagiso Lediga and filmed in 37 locations across the continent. It also features several dialects, including Afrikaans, Russian, Xhosa, Zulu and French.

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere, Pearl said she had received love from around the world for the project and her role in it.

She said her role demonstrated the power of strong black African women.

“I have always been the face of the strong black African woman. It is not new to me. This series is reflecting all the women in Africa, strong black African women.

"There’s no such thing as a woman who is black and not strong, same with Africa. Maybe sometimes we just need to realise it”

The series features several talented black African actresses, including Abigail Kubeka, Chi Mhende, Enhle Mbali and Connie Chiume.

As the mother of two daughters, Pearl said she hoped the younger generation saw Queen as an example of what they can achieve.

“I think it lets them know what is possible for them. The possibilities in their lives are incredible. If I can do it, my daughters can surely do greater things than I ever did."

She said she looks forward to the world being introduced to a different side of African storytelling, and said it would open doors for many other talented African storytellers and actors.