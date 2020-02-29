TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda on motherhood: I have this terrible habit of deciding on Alakhe’s behalf

29 February 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Anele Mdoda has opened up about parenting.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Anele Mdoda has opened up about parenting, telling her followers about a lesson she learnt from her four-year-old recently.

The radio host said she has a habit of making decisions for her son, Alakhe, without involving him.

“I have this terrible habit of deciding on Alakhe’s behalf. Example: I will ask everyone else what they want and I decide for him.”

Mdoda said Alakhe had noticed and “reprimanded” her.

“He asked me to please ask him what he wants.”

She said he was too young to be consulted, but nearly cried when she realised her error.

Other moms then shared their experiences.

The stories ranged from two-year-olds refusing to be pierced to an eight-year-old saying his mother's words did not represent him.

