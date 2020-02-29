Anele Mdoda on motherhood: I have this terrible habit of deciding on Alakhe’s behalf
Anele Mdoda has opened up about parenting, telling her followers about a lesson she learnt from her four-year-old recently.
The radio host said she has a habit of making decisions for her son, Alakhe, without involving him.
“I have this terrible habit of deciding on Alakhe’s behalf. Example: I will ask everyone else what they want and I decide for him.”
Mdoda said Alakhe had noticed and “reprimanded” her.
“He asked me to please ask him what he wants.”
She said he was too young to be consulted, but nearly cried when she realised her error.
Other moms then shared their experiences.
The stories ranged from two-year-olds refusing to be pierced to an eight-year-old saying his mother's words did not represent him.
When my sister was 7 she decided to say she's allergic to oats because she didn't like how other people cooked it. We found out the truth 3 years ago when she said she told people she's allergic coz she wanted to eat corn flakes instead 😂😂— Mama ka Sky ❤️ (@Hlubikazii) February 22, 2020
She only eats oats if mom cooks it.
I felt this pain when shopping for shoes for my then 7 year old daughter. When I picked a pair I liked- was nicely told ‘get them in your size then’ I have not been ok since. She’s 20 now.— Jeanetics (@RainWasher) February 22, 2020
Yazi I always tell my sisters not to pierce their kids at a younger age.... let them decide if they want to or not.— 🎀Thandaza🎀 (@thandaza_zine) February 22, 2020
Nchooo! They are people too hey. I too was jolted to this realization this week when I was helping my 8 year old with his oral speech for next week. I wrote down what I thought he should say, & he asked me to wipe out part of what I’d written because it didn’t represent him.— Connie Madumo (@ConsceliaM) February 22, 2020
🤣 unrelated, I'm 23 now and I had to remind my mom how she used to force me to eat with my right hand(I'm left handed)...each time I remind her she apologises profusely.— uMphephethe_oMuhle (@lili_vilakazi) February 22, 2020