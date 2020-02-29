TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau: Imagine having one of the world’s sexiest cars attached to your legacy

29 February 2020 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Khanyi Mbau set some things straight.
Khanyi Mbau set some things straight.
Image: Instagram/Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi Mbau has defended her legacy, asking haters how they will be remembered when they are gone.

The actress took to Twitter recently to muse on her impact on the game and addressed her critics for a young minute.

She told them that no matter what they thought of her, she would always be synonymous with the Lamborghinis she used to race around Joburg in.

“Forget what you think of me, but imagine your past always having one of the world's sexiest cars attached to it!”

She added that she did not care what shade was thrown at her, she had a legacy that few would be able to match.

“F**k what you think! Drag it all out, shade it too! Get all the trees in the forest toss them at me! So, what’s your past attached too?” she asked.

She then turned the sermon to society's obsession with trying to fit in and said the key to success was in being different.

“We are so consumed in trying to fit in and blending in to avoid unwanted attention due to being different. The f**ing recipe is actually being rare! It’ll tip the scale in such a ridiculous way!”

We stay taking notes, sis!

MORE

Khanyi Mbau wants to bring back the good old days with new single

"There's no great songs like before."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

It's not that deep! Lasizwe defends Khanyi Mbau after she made him 'lighter'

Lasizwe basically said "it's not that deep guys!"
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Khanyi Mbau talks about marriage & motherhood

"No wedding bells anytime soon, I believe that having a companion doesn't really mean you have to get married"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Tsibipians won’t let Prince Kaybee rest after Cassper diss TshisaLIVE
  2. Rami Chuene says her phone rang 'a lot' with new offers after The Queen exit TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sophie Lichaba: 'SA doesn’t realise the pain of losing half yourself & ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter reacts to AKA's new Travis Scott-inspired braids TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene slams 'conceited, self-serving, egotistical hogwash hidden behind ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X