K.O on reunion with Ntukza: I feel like certain things are best left

K.O has responded to questions about a Teargas reunion, telling TshisaLIVE that when it comes to him and Ntukza, things are better left alone.

As the chart-topping hip-hop group Teargas, K.O, Ntukza and Ma-E seemed to be the perfect team until unresolved issues mounted, spiralled out of control and resulted in them going their separate ways.

Ever since then, fans have been calling for them to reunite.

K.O told TshisaLIVE this week that he had a sit down with Ntukza in 2018 and asked him to be part of the music video he shot with AKA, but things quickly turned sour.

“You saw Teargas for the first time since 2014 in that video. It was a great moment. I wanted to build on that but unfortunately a month or two later, things started going haywire again. He spoke out of turn on social media about me and I felt like maybe the relationship is not ready to be fixed, so I just left it at that.”

He said he had no ill feelings towards Ntukza but was not looking to work with him any time soon.

“I felt that certain things are best left,” he said.

Ntukza has previously spoken about their relationship, telling SlikourOnLife they just have differing opinions.

“We are still brothers. It's not personal. It's about business and growth. We differed in opinions”, Ntukza said.

K.O also poured his heart out about his relationship with Ma E.

“He was probably the first person to recognise me as an artist. He saw something in me before he heard me rap one single bar. He took me into his family and I eventually met his brother, Ntukza.”

“Ma E was literally living in my house and I was staying with my brothers. He lived with us for years and years and we eventually bought a house together. For most of my existence as an artist he has literally been entrenched.

“For me that type of a person and the contribution he has made in my personal life, I want to make sure he is always in a good condition and I am always willing to extend my hand to help build his situation,” he said

K.O is not about the beef that sometimes comes in the hip-hop industry, even releasing a song with both AKA and Cassper. In fact, he said he still owes Cassper a verse.

“I don't have any grudge with anyone in the industry. It is not how I am built.”

He said when people do him wrong, the best thing he can do is to stay away from them.

“It's emotionally draining and spiritually disturbing,” he said.