SNAPS | Sonia Mbele is living her best life in Hollywood

29 February 2020 - 11:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Sonia Mbele is serving hotness in Hollywood.
Image: Sonia Sedibe Instagram

While Eskom is putting us through the most in Mzansi, actress and producer Sonia Mbele has escaped the stress and jetted off to Hollywood to mingle with the stars.

Sonia started 2020 with a bang and owned it with some out of this world snaps.

Throwing back to Khloe Kardashian's snap of herself pouring fuel at a filling station, our Sonia gave us the same swag with a similar snap.

She captioned the snap: “Hello from the other side. Morning SA!”

View this post on Instagram

Hello from the other side...morning SA!

A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia) on

Sporting colourful leggings, a matching top, a LV bag and Adidas sneakers, Sonia had all the fun on the streets of Hollywood

She also posted gorgeous pictures facing the Hollywood sign.

View this post on Instagram

Peace is wherever you see it brethren.

A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia) on

Her social page was soon flooded with compliments and comments stannin over our jet-setting queen.

One user said “I love you like money, my sister” with a love emoji. 

Another wrote “Morning, beautiful. You're giving us the Khloe Kardashian swag” with fire emojis

Others were wondering if she may be scouting for projects in America, especially since she is not only an actress but also a producer.

Sis has given Mzansi TV viewers loads of great content, including Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

Is it possible for us to fly now and pay later; or can a good Samaritan buy us tickets to join Sonia in Hollywood, please?

TshisaLIVE
