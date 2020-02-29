Twitter in debate mode after fans get on stage with Cassper — again!
Social media users were not impressed with how two fans jumped on stage while Cassper Nyovest was performing at MTV Base's recent birthday bash.
With a fire line-up, TshisaLIVE was there to see Mzansi's faves light up the stage - and witnessed the awks moment first-hand.
Being the first act on the line-up, Cassper kicked off the show with his hit song Tito Mboweni and quickly got the crowd going wild.
Although there were demarcated signs for fans not to cross over, some felt that the rapper was too far for them to enjoy. They decided to ignore the signs and run closer to their fave.
Two female fans then decided to jump on stage with Cass, hugging him as they sang along to the song.
Immediately after hopping on stage, the women were removed by security and Abuti Fill-Up continued as though nothing had happened.
Dear fans,— Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 23, 2020
Please respect people’s performances 🙂
Jumping on stage and touching an artist when they are performing ain’t cute and it is disrespectful to the artist, dancers and the other fans who want to enjoy seeing their fave on that stage. 🤦🏾♂️😎
This could’ve gone wrong pic.twitter.com/i7hK77uXm2
A debate later ensued between Twitter users about whether the fans' actions were right or not.
Mufasa.....he is so humble and these people are taking advantage of that!— 🍒●|H|L|E|S|C|O|●🍒🐦 (@Just_Hlesco) February 23, 2020
Haibo baze baphapha🙄🙄 why touch him...gosh some fans are annoying— Ziphezinhle Cele The Billionaire🇿🇦 (@ZiphezinhleC) February 23, 2020
Honestly I’m not sure what to say but then if you gonna design a stage make it hard for fans to access their favorites— IG: obakenism (@obacanism) February 24, 2020
Ba tshwana ke these ones who pay R300 for an artist ko The Dome, others pay over grand, seated, then they come jumping up and down in front of us, its nonsense.— Sego Tshipinare (@noblestrengh) February 24, 2020