Twitter in debate mode after fans get on stage with Cassper — again!

29 February 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Twitter has reacted to fans who jumped up on stage while Cassper Nyovest was performing.
Social media users were not impressed with how two fans jumped on stage while Cassper Nyovest was performing at MTV Base's recent birthday bash.  

With a fire line-up, TshisaLIVE was there to see Mzansi's faves light up the stage - and witnessed the awks moment first-hand. 

Being the first act on the line-up, Cassper kicked off the show with his hit song Tito Mboweni and quickly got the crowd going wild.

Although there were demarcated signs for fans not to cross over, some felt that the rapper was too far for them to enjoy. They decided to ignore the signs and run closer to their fave.

Two female fans then decided to jump on stage with Cass, hugging him as they sang along to the song.

Immediately after hopping on stage, the women were removed by security and Abuti Fill-Up continued as though nothing had happened.  

A debate later ensued between Twitter users about whether the fans' actions were right or not.

