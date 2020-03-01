Cassper Nyovest pledges to teach Mmusi Maimane how to dance to ‘Good For That’
It's hard to imagine, but Abuti Fill Up, aka Cassper Nyovest, is ready and willing to teach former DA leader Mmusi Maimane just how to nail his latest dance for the song Good For That.
Nope, we didn't make it up. Mxweee struu.
It was quite a random Twitter exchange, or perhaps it was the hype around the #GoodForThatChallenge that plugged Mmusi to Cassper's new song.
Mmusi tagged Cassper on the Twitter streets to let him know he's got a banger of a song. Needless to say, Mufasa was thrilled.
Cassper was so ecstatic he went on to offer Mmusi free dance lesson,s and tweeps couldn't believe their eyes when Mmusi expressed his excitement about learning the dance.
"I am game. Need to learn that dance asap," Mmusi said.
Just performed #GoodForThat in Phalaborwa and that joint is gone!!!! This will be the biggest hip hop song of the year!!!! Trust me!!!!! Unless i drop something hotter than it!!!! We got one!!!! Once it connects outside Jhb i know we INSIDE!!! RE KENE!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 23, 2020
Wait what? Mmusi Maimane jamming Good for that ? That's lit. I need to teach you the dance. #GoodForThatChallenge https://t.co/ZI865RAXWs— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Cassper agreed with one fan that K'sazobalit was a highly "slept on" song. He said the reception of the song led to his "sabbatical" from hip hop because he realised it could have been appreciated more.
However, as Good For That shows, he's back with a vengeance.
Slept on, Slept on. That's when i decided to stop. I realised the energy aint right. Wanted to see what would happen if i took a step back from making Hip Hop Club records and well..... shhhhhhhhhhh We back now doe!!!! Stacking em up!!!! https://t.co/YZQN2wpAQe— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 24, 2020
Now we are all waiting for Mmusi to post that video of himself dancing.