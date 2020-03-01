Gugu Khathi: If you understand money you won’t say it can’t buy you happiness

DJ Tira's missus and businesswoman Gugu Khathi has told women to change the way they look at money, suggesting there is no problem money can't fix.

Gugu went into full preach mode recently during a discussion on making coins.

In a video, she can be heard telling women to stop obsessing about celebrities and their looks, and “become very aggressive about where you go to get money”.

She said money changes people for the better.

“When you see money, you respect money. You understand that money is everything, and money does not take away from you.”

In the caption to the video, she wrote: “If you understand the importance of money in 2020 then you won’t say things like money won’t buy you happiness! Name one problem you have right now that money cannot fix”.