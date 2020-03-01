'Kanti how much do y’all think we make?'- Someone asked Candice Modiselle to donate R40k!
“Bathong my lovie, 40 tao e tswang kae?”
While the topic of actors and actresses being paid their worth continues to spark debate in SA, Candice Modiselle bashed the idea of people expecting money from celebs.
The actress shared her thoughts on the public's perception that they had money, saying it was a little far-fetched.
She shared an experience she encountered recently of a young girl asking for a donation of R40k. Being surprised by the big ask, Candice took to Twitter and reminded fans that they should hold their horses, because most celebs didn't earn nearly the amount of money the public believed they did.
“How much money do you guys think we make? This sweet sweet girl just asked me for a donation of R40k. I had to read the figure twice because bathong my lovie, 40 tao e tswang kae?
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, as her character on Generations: The Legacy was involved in a storyline about the fictional vithu virus, Candice spoke about the need for actors and actresses to be celebrated.
“People are starting to see now the work that goes into our craft. On any given day on set you see people work hard and do everything in their power to deliver powerful performances. You see sets that are different, locations that are different. You see a constant commitment to the story.”
Candice said that often South Africans don't see the talent they possess because of the comparison with America, but that we should be proud of ourselves as a people.