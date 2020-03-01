'Please treat our designers with respect!' Penny Lebyane tells celebs

Penny Lebyane has called for some decency from celebrities, saying they should respect the clothes designers loan them to make them shine on red carpets and at events.

Clothing designers need constant back massages, as they carry the entertainment industry in their hands, and from what Penny highlighted, Mzansi celebrities can do better by these talented creatives.

Sis called everybody out, asking them to respect designers because their failure to do so created a bad reputation for everyone in the industry.

“Dear celebs, influencers, 'it' boys and girls, whatever you call yourselves lately, and your stylists and managers, please can you treat our designers with respect. Now we can’t use designers' clothes on loan because you lot don’t clean the clothes, don’t return them on time and (you) damage them,” she said.

Penny went on to talk about how “gross” it was that famous faces thought it was OK to return designers' property late, unwashed and damaged. She said she's been told of such cringeworthy incidents on multiple occasions by different designers.

“It's gross ... ” she concluded.