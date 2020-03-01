TshisaLIVE

'Please treat our designers with respect!' Penny Lebyane tells celebs

‘You lot don’t clean the clothes, don’t return them on time and (you) damage them’

01 March 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Penny Lebyane highlighted some of the things celebs do to designers.
Penny Lebyane highlighted some of the things celebs do to designers.
Image: Instagram/Penny Lebyane

Penny Lebyane has called for some decency from celebrities, saying they should respect the clothes designers loan them to make them shine on red carpets and at events.

Clothing designers need constant back massages, as they carry the entertainment industry in their hands, and from what Penny highlighted, Mzansi celebrities can do better by these talented creatives.

Sis called everybody out, asking them to respect designers because their failure to do so created a bad reputation for everyone in the industry.

Dear celebs, influencers, 'it' boys and girls, whatever you call yourselves lately, and your stylists and managers, please can you treat our designers with respect. Now we can’t use designers' clothes on loan because you lot don’t clean the clothes, don’t return them on time and (you) damage them,” she said.

Penny went on to talk about how “gross” it was that famous faces thought it was OK to return designers' property late, unwashed and damaged. She said she's been told of such cringeworthy incidents on multiple occasions by different designers.

“It's gross ... ” she concluded.

Y'all better put some respek on the designer's names, maan!

MORE

Inside Penny Lebyane and Boy Mamabolo's GBV Twitter exchange

" Black man failing to rise to leadership putting sideshows for white people to disrespect us further"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'I didn’t know the peanut gallery was spewing sh*t': Anele Mdoda hits back at Oscars hate

Most of us agree that Anele can keep the #Oscars red carpet tender until further notice
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Penny Lebyane wants Lesotho prime minister to step down

'The southern Africans who attended that inauguration two days after mme Dipolelo died must hang their heads in shame'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

No Beyoncé or Barca for you, Mzansi - Penny Lebyane weighs in on Motsepe apology

"No Barcelona or Beyonce for you lot. U don’t deserve nice things"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene slams 'conceited, self-serving, egotistical hogwash hidden behind ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper on Prince Kaybee fight: I don’t need to prove anything, I own my masters TshisaLIVE
  3. Tsibipians won’t let Prince Kaybee rest after Cassper diss TshisaLIVE
  4. Zola Nombona on hiding her pregnancy: I was uncomfortable TshisaLIVE
  5. Glammy opens up about AKA and Zinhle break-up TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X