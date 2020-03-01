Runs in the family! DJ Arch Jnr’s little sister Jozie is also an ace on the decks

Being the world's youngest club DJ, Arch Jnr has inspired many people across the world with his mixing skills - but none more so than his younger sister.

Proud of his talented family, Arch recently shared a video on Instagram of his sister Jozie showing off her DJ skills.

In the video, Jozie can be seen behind the decks playing the Sho Madjozi hit John Cena.

Capturing the hearts of many, fans flooded Arch's post with comments, saying that she had been taught by the very best and that talent ran in their family.