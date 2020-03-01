Tshego weighs in on music masters debate

Since DJ Maphorisa sparked a debate on the importance of artists owning the masters to their music this week, singer Tshego has come out to clear the air on who owns his.

Tshego spoke out about this after DJ Maphorisa’s controversial tweet that he owned the masters to his music while Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo didn't.

The producer and recording artist took to social media, sharing that it was crucial for him as an independent artist to own the masters for his music.

He said this conversation shouldn't still be happening in 2020.