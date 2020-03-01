TshisaLIVE

Tshego weighs in on music masters debate

01 March 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Tshego reveals that he's got his own masters.
Since DJ Maphorisa sparked a debate on the importance of artists owning the masters to their music this week, singer Tshego has come out to clear the air on who owns his.

Tshego spoke out about this after DJ Maphorisa’s controversial tweet that he owned the masters to his music while Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo didn't. 

The producer and recording artist took to social media, sharing that it was crucial for him as an independent artist to own the masters for his music.

He said this conversation shouldn't still be happening in 2020.

After a Twitter user asked him whether he owned his masters, Tshego boldly said he did.

“Nobody has put enough money on the table yet, so yes, I own every single one of my masters,” he wrote.

Shortly after a few Twitter users came at him, Tshego felt that he no longer wanted to engage in the topic and tapped out, saying,Everything is a fight on Twitter tsek.”

