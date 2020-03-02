TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Viewers think DMF’s Simphiwe should've just picked Sonto

He would have saved himself a lot of embarrassment

02 March 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sonto was the perfect match for DMF's Simphiwe.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Date My Family Mzansi viewers seldom ever agree that the people on the show are matched properly with their potential dates, but this Sunday they wished they could call Siphiwe to tell him he chose the "wrong" woman and that the woman of his dreams was actually Sonto.

The viewers met 35-year-old Simphiwe from Daveyton, who said he was looking to find the right woman to settle down. The guy works for an insurance company and has children. He said he was looking for a woman with values, who is confident and clean.

Taking his wish list into account, tweeps were sure Sonto was the one for him. Sonto looked like she found him charming, and he was mos def her type.

However, Simphiwe totes missed the memo and chose another bachelorette, a decision he regretted as soon as he went on the face-to-face date.

The woman he chose wasn't the right fit. She left him feeling deeply embarrassed, and all tweeps could say was: "We told you so."

Sonto was legit the one.

Check out the memes below.

