IN MEMES | Viewers think DMF’s Simphiwe should've just picked Sonto
He would have saved himself a lot of embarrassment
Date My Family Mzansi viewers seldom ever agree that the people on the show are matched properly with their potential dates, but this Sunday they wished they could call Siphiwe to tell him he chose the "wrong" woman and that the woman of his dreams was actually Sonto.
The viewers met 35-year-old Simphiwe from Daveyton, who said he was looking to find the right woman to settle down. The guy works for an insurance company and has children. He said he was looking for a woman with values, who is confident and clean.
Taking his wish list into account, tweeps were sure Sonto was the one for him. Sonto looked like she found him charming, and he was mos def her type.
However, Simphiwe totes missed the memo and chose another bachelorette, a decision he regretted as soon as he went on the face-to-face date.
The woman he chose wasn't the right fit. She left him feeling deeply embarrassed, and all tweeps could say was: "We told you so."
Sonto was legit the one.
Check out the memes below.
Simphiwe must just go back and ask Sonto on a date finish!!#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/8iVvLWgMnR— Boledi M (@bld_ledi) March 1, 2020
You SEE? Should have went with my Sonto #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/9c0mAtKsTr— K▲ND▲KOOL™ (@mphomogaki) March 1, 2020
I am so hurt....— Dorothy Matebogo (@Dollie_Mat) March 1, 2020
Sonto guys 😥😥#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/ycL51DNcz7
Sonto was the one for Simphiwe yaz😥✌ #DateMyFamilly #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/uMYevmvQEs— Simphiwe Thabiso Ndala (@NdalaSimphi) March 1, 2020
Stop the show Sonto is ready for this guy bathong🤣😂🤣 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/JxsnBZWs7G— Mandy Sibisi (@unathi123) March 1, 2020
Raise your hand if you think this guy should've went with sonto? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/cvQQGVRpxD— Iammaxwellmotloung (@Iamtheeoracle) March 1, 2020
I really liked Sonto to be his date phela she so pure n Genuinely respectful that girl #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/dXWbu1UaGp— Sabzah (@SabzaMagofrizah) March 1, 2020
Why didn't he choose Sonto Ngempela?— Umfana Ogund' isiPhomoliyo (@Keith_Villa_58) March 1, 2020
He had No valid reason To Not Choose Sonto. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/sRrGeDeRR2
He didn't choose sonto bathong😭😭😭#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/D3qzOrH71v— Melanian😚tsongaqueen (@comforttenyeko) March 1, 2020
If this guy doesn't choose Sonto I'm not going to work tomorrow #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/77K2JVhrz4— K▲ND▲KOOL™ (@mphomogaki) March 1, 2020
I think Sonto deserves a chance #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/mcz30COZVs— Teekay_Tsaky (@Teekay37139228) March 1, 2020
Sonto just wants a guy who's going to be a future husband. Even if he has 2-4 kids, it's fine! As long as he has sexy eyes and not too big boned.— 🇸🇿Brandon Khambule🇿🇦 (@brandonkhambule) March 1, 2020
Ladies please be a Sonto! #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/qGDXvWufU0