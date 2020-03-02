TshisaLIVE

Ladysmith Black Mambazo rubbish 'feud' claims

“I don't remember a single meeting where we sat down because we were unable to operate because there's an issue on who is leading the group”

02 March 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
A Sunday newspaper alleged that members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo are not getting along since the passing of the group's founder, Joseph Shabalala.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo have rubbished claims of a feud within the internationally acclaimed singing group.

According to Sunday Sun, there has been a battle for leadership of the group since founder Joseph Shabalala's death last month.

An insider told the tabloid Joseph's son, Thami, was nominated by his father to lead Ladysmith Black Mambazo, but the group had been "hijacked" by his brother Sibongiseni and manager Xolani Majozi.

"It is public knowledge that he said I should take over after his retirement. We are currently working together in harmony towards taking this brand and my father's work to greater heights with my three brothers, who are Sibongiseni, Thulani and Msizi Shabalala," Thami told the paper.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Xolani rubbished the reports and said there was no bad blood among the group members.

Xolani said he was in talks with the group and was unaware of any “imaginary conflicts” that were reported.

In 2013, Joseph officially retired from his duties as leader, and Xolani said the founder had appointed his four sons to oversee the future of the group. 

He said: “There haven't been any issues or discussions around succession. You'll remember that Joseph formally and permanently retired in 2013. If there were any issues, those issues could have occurred when Joseph permanently retired from the group.

“I don't remember a single meeting where we sat down because we were unable to operate because there's an issue on who is leading the group. I've been with the group for 10 years and I don't remember a time where we had to discuss that.” 

“The group has been managed very well by all four sons of Joseph and myself, and we haven't had any issues. The group is currently touring the US so if there were any issues, that would've been brought to my attention."

