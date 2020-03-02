Veteran Afrikaans singer Lance James has died

Veteran Afrikaans country singer Lance James has died at the age of 81, his long-term agent Lydia Winchester confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday afternoon.

Winchester said James was surrounded by close friends and family in his last moments.

“Lance, my friend, died this morning in a Johannesburg hospital,” she said.

She said the star had struggled with health issues and heart problems and was admitted to hospital several weeks ago. He later fell and broke his hip.

The musician, known to his fans as Big Daddy, was famous for his hits Dankie, Hoe Groot is U and Don't Let The Old Man In.