TshisaLIVE

Veteran Afrikaans singer Lance James has died

02 March 2020 - 15:14 By Kyle Zeeman
Singer Lance James has died.
Singer Lance James has died.
Image: Lance James Facebook

Veteran Afrikaans country singer Lance James has died at the age of 81, his long-term agent Lydia Winchester confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday afternoon. 

Winchester said James was surrounded by close friends and family in his last moments. 

“Lance, my friend, died this morning in a Johannesburg hospital,” she said.

She said the star had struggled with health issues and heart problems and was admitted to hospital several weeks ago. He later fell and broke his hip.

The musician, known to his fans as Big Daddy, was famous for his hits Dankie, Hoe Groot is U and Don't Let The Old Man In.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has died

Joseph was with his wife Thokozile Shabalala in his last moments.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Former 'Backstage' actor Sibusiso Radebe has died

Sibusiso was diagnosed with cancer in late 2018 and spent much of last year undergoing chemotherapy.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Neyi Zimu’s widow: Sometimes I cry; God gives me peace in the storm

Neyi Zimu's widow, Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu, has opened up about the pain of living without her husband
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zola Nombona on hiding her pregnancy: I was uncomfortable TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Kanti how much do y’all think we make?'- Someone asked Candice Modiselle to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Rami Chuene slams 'conceited, self-serving, egotistical hogwash hidden behind ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper on Prince Kaybee fight: I don’t need to prove anything, I own my masters TshisaLIVE
  5. iFani: It's 2020 and I’m still blocked by Cassper, that’s why I liked the AKA ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X