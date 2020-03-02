TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Suba weak' — Prince Kaybee pokes fun at Maphorisa falling on stage

‘Hade Porry!’

02 March 2020 - 09:37 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa dusts himself off after falling and continues with his performance.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Prince Kaybee has joined the chorus of chuckles after his rival DJ Maphorisa took a tumble while performing over the weekend.

The Scorpion King bailed over a barricade at FNB Stadium while performing at the Soweto Derby.

In a video of the incident, which has been doing the rounds on social media, Maphorisa can be seen trying to jump over the barrier but fails to land safely and falls on his behind.

But being the pro that he is, Phori immediately stood up and continued performing.  

Though many admired his tenacity to “keep the balling rolling”, others, like Prince Kaybee took jabs at him.

Kaybee shared the video and told his rival not to be weak.

Last week, Maphorisa left the socials in a frenzy after he alleged that Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo did not own their masters.

Kaybee didn't take kindly to Phori's comments and hit back at him with a list of businesses that he owned. He also suggested that Maphorisa could've made his point without dropping any names.

Kaybee told TshisaLIVE he held no grudge against Maphorisa, but someone forgot to tell that to his Twitter fingers.

Here are some of the other reactions to Maphorisa's fall.

