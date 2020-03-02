TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Oprah falls on stage while talking about balance, jokes 'now I'm a meme'

02 March 2020 - 07:25 By Jessica Levitt

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey fell on her bum in front of a packed audience during her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour in California.

The topic of her speech was “Wellness: All things in Balance”. As she finished her opening line she lost her balance and fell.

Being the pro that she is, she got right up and said, “Wrong shoes. Please get me other shoes,” before proceeding with her talk and walking around on the stage barefoot.

Later on Instagram Oprah said she was taking a “selfcare Sunday”.

