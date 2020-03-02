TshisaLIVE

'You're being stupid' - Inside Maphorisa and Jackie Phamotse's spicy exchange

02 March 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Maphorisa and Jackie Phamotse exchanged words on Twitter.
DJ Maphorisa and Jackie Phamotse exchanged words on Twitter.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Tsheko Kabasia (Maphorisa) Supplied (Jackie Phamotse)

DJ Maphorisa and Bare: The Blesser's Game author Jackie Phamotse had the streets hot over the weekend when they traded shade on social media.

The trouble started when Jackie responded to a video by Maphorisa, sharing her frustration over DJs who cut the music so people can sing along.

I hate it when you guys do this. Can’t we just enjoy the song?” she asked.

While fans were split over whether sis was dropping truth, or just being petty, Maphorisa delivered a stinging clapback.

Responding to her message, Phori said Jackie was being “stupid”.

Soon the internet was a mess with reaction.

Maphorisa's mentions were flooded with comments slamming him for being “unnecessary” and “petty”.

MORE

OPINION | The music debate is necessary but name-dropping was too much Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee got the block hot though, yhuuu!!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Inside Maphorisa vs Prince Kaybee vs Lady Zamar's twar about owning their masters

'Truth hurts and I am about it.' That's Phori's story and he's sticking to it!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'Mind your own f**ken business': DJ Maphorisa claps back at claims Kabza is a 'drunkard'

Don't come after Maphorisa, he'll put you on check
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Lala bona come to the studio' - Maphorisa wants to work with DJ Zinhle

“Lala bona come to the studio I want to see something Quick Quick'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zola Nombona on hiding her pregnancy: I was uncomfortable TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Kanti how much do y’all think we make?'- Someone asked Candice Modiselle to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Rami Chuene slams 'conceited, self-serving, egotistical hogwash hidden behind ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper on Prince Kaybee fight: I don’t need to prove anything, I own my masters TshisaLIVE
  5. iFani: It's 2020 and I’m still blocked by Cassper, that’s why I liked the AKA ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X