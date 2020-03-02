'You're being stupid' - Inside Maphorisa and Jackie Phamotse's spicy exchange
DJ Maphorisa and Bare: The Blesser's Game author Jackie Phamotse had the streets hot over the weekend when they traded shade on social media.
The trouble started when Jackie responded to a video by Maphorisa, sharing her frustration over DJs who cut the music so people can sing along.
“I hate it when you guys do this. Can’t we just enjoy the song?” she asked.
Current Affairs— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) March 1, 2020
Amapiano International
Thank You Mozambique 🇲🇿 Matola ❤️
Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 11 April
Tickets Link https://t.co/ODmQkad2We pic.twitter.com/bZWolBydgU
I hate it when you guys do this 🥺🤯 can’t we just enjoy the song— Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) March 1, 2020
While fans were split over whether sis was dropping truth, or just being petty, Maphorisa delivered a stinging clapback.
Responding to her message, Phori said Jackie was being “stupid”.
Soon the internet was a mess with reaction.
Maphorisa's mentions were flooded with comments slamming him for being “unnecessary” and “petty”.
Mara that was unnecessary bro.... as in no harm what so ever, she’s just saying what she doesn’t like and all she gets is you calling her “stupid“ NO don’t do this pic.twitter.com/EdXt1uzYId— Linda Lundi (@LindaLundiVee) March 1, 2020
So when you don’t agree with what someone is saying that person is being “Stupid”? 🤔— Khuthie Munyai (@khuthadzomunyai) March 1, 2020
So unnecessary of you bro... Not everyone is out ere fightin with u...— Fizzy Toofab (@yaboifizzy) March 1, 2020
Vele it's not nice when you do that 😑 let the song play.... Don't be stupid lwena haibo— Tumi (@boity_p) March 1, 2020