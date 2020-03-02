Zozi Tunzi responds to Rami Chuene's thread on unity among actors: 'We are because someone was'
“We all are because someone was. Do the same, pass the baton.”
This was Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's response to Rami Chuene's Twitter thread about actors helping each other get roles and learn their lines for auditions.
Using the #PayItForward, the veteran actress counted Flo Masebe and Portia Gumede among her close circle of industry colleagues who made sure she was never without a job. She advised her followers to remember that there is enough space for everyone to shine.
“There is space for all of us. Look at the stars in the sky, so many of them and they individually shine so brightly.”
A very important thread. We all are because someone was. Do the same..pass on the baton❤#PayItForward https://t.co/SR9xuOFJcn— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) March 1, 2020
Rami also said because of this tight relationship, she has never been without a job.
In January, fans paid tribute to her The Queen character, T-Gom, after news broke that she would be let go from the show. Sunday World attributed this to a behind the scenes clash between Rami and media moguls the Fergusons who produce the show.
Zozi can clearly relate to Rami's thread as she, too, paid tribute to her New York City apartment roommates, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and Miss Teen USA, Kaliegh Garris for making her feel at home in the states.
“I found myself in a foreign country and city not knowing anyone but I've never felt alone because you didn't allow it.”
I found myself in a foreign country and city not knowing anyone but I've never felt alone because you didn't allow it. @kalieghgarris the smartest 19 year old I know, thank you for bringing sunshine everytime you come to the apartment with your beautiful spirit. @chesliekryst you offered me friendship when you didn't have to. You're the best eyelash supplier and food partner I could have ever asked for🤣 Also, doesn't it look like we're about to drop a mixtape?🤣🤣 #Queendom