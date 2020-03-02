Zozi Tunzi responds to Rami Chuene's thread on unity among actors: 'We are because someone was'

“We all are because someone was. Do the same, pass the baton.”

This was Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's response to Rami Chuene's Twitter thread about actors helping each other get roles and learn their lines for auditions.

Using the #PayItForward, the veteran actress counted Flo Masebe and Portia Gumede among her close circle of industry colleagues who made sure she was never without a job. She advised her followers to remember that there is enough space for everyone to shine.

“There is space for all of us. Look at the stars in the sky, so many of them and they individually shine so brightly.”