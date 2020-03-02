TshisaLIVE

Zozi Tunzi responds to Rami Chuene's thread on unity among actors: 'We are because someone was'

02 March 2020 - 11:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
“We all are because someone was. Do the same, pass the baton.”

This was Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's response to Rami Chuene's Twitter thread about actors helping each other get roles and learn their lines for auditions.

Using the #PayItForward, the veteran actress counted Flo Masebe and Portia Gumede among her close circle of industry colleagues who made sure she was never without a job. She advised her followers to remember that there is enough space for everyone to shine.

“There is space for all of us. Look at the stars in the sky, so many of them and they individually shine so brightly.”

Rami also said because of this tight relationship, she has never been without a job.

In January, fans paid tribute to her The Queen character, T-Gom, after news broke that she would be let go from the show. Sunday World attributed this to a behind the scenes clash between Rami and media moguls the Fergusons who produce the show.

Zozi can clearly relate to Rami's thread as she, too, paid tribute to her New York City apartment roommates, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and Miss Teen USA, Kaliegh Garris for making her feel at home in the states.

“I found myself in a foreign country and city not knowing anyone but I've never felt alone because you didn't allow it.”

